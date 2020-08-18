Aquavit Files For New COVID-19 Self-Administrable Vaccine Delivery Method and Technology Patent Through Fast-track Prioritized Examination

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based Aquavit Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Aquavit), a biotechnology company focused on the development of a first-of-its-kind microchannel drug delivery technology, today announced that the company has filed its latest patent through the COVID-19 Prioritized Examination Pilot Program (PEPP) .

Earlier this year, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) rolled out this program in light of the COVID-19 outbreak to facilitate moving patents for medical devices and services designed to combat the virus to market as soon as possible. The goal of the program is to provide a final disposition within 12 months, from the date the prioritized status has been granted. Furthermore, the USPTO believes it can achieve a final disposition as soon as six months if applicants provide more timely responses to notices and actions from the USPTO.

"With the USPTO's fast track program, Aquavit is one step closer to manufacture and commercialize this novel drug delivery device that enhances the potential of any COVID-19 vaccine," says Sobin Chang, MPH, Chief Executive Officer. "As many pharmaceutical companies rush to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, there is an urgent need for integral components and delivery technology. Our universal platform technology can potentially accommodate any vaccines to be self-administered and pandemic distribution ready. We are currently in talks with multiple global scale pharmaceutical companies, vaccine makers, and major universities for collaborations and partnerships."

Aquavit's COVID-19 vaccine device patent covers new devices, compositions and methods that enable the administration of therapeutic vaccine compositions using microchannel delivery into these hard to reach epidermal and dermal layers of the skin rich in Antigen Presenting Cells (APCs) for promoting effective immune responses. The methods and devices are particularly useful during times of epidemic and pandemic crises, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, when there is no or limited access to health care providers and healthcare systems are strained or limited. Being able to self-administer or have the administration performed by a non-health care provider also reduces the risk that the patient may become infected by visiting a hospital or health care provider where there are many infected patients.

"Multiple studies have proven that intradermal delivery is more effective and cost-efficient than intramuscular delivery. We believe our technology can potentially achieve higher immunogenicity than traditional needle methods, while also having higher patient compliance and accessibility," says Sai Sankar, Aquavit's Chief Biomedical Engineer.

About Aquavit Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aquavit Pharmaceuticals, Inc., located in New York City, is developing several innovative products and platform technology IP for personalized medicine. Aquavit's major innovation is a patented micro-channel® technology - a novel route of administration (RoA) for drugs and biologics. The company is currently focusing on the technology's applications in dermatology, skin cancer, vaccines, Alzheimer's disease and diabetes. The company's mission is to modernize and personalize healthcare for patients through innovative drug and biologics delivery systems. www.aquavitpharma.com .

