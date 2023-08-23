Aquedeon Medical, Inc. Receives FDA IDE Approval for the Duett Vascular Graft System

News provided by

Aquedeon Medical, Inc.

23 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquedeon Medical, Inc., a Silicon Valley pioneering medical device company specializing in novel cardiothoracic solutions, is pleased to announce a significant milestone following receipt of FDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval to conduct a staged pivotal clinical trial for its Duett Vascular Graft System in the United States. The study will be initiated in the second half of 2023, enrolling up to 20 patients at up to 5 clinical sites for the first stage of the trial.

Continue Reading
Duett Vascular Graft System
Duett Vascular Graft System

Open surgical thoracic aortic repair involves complex and lengthy procedures, typically taking several hours to treat patients suffering from thoracic aortic conditions such as thoracic aortic aneurysms and dissections. The procedure often requires 30-45 minutes of surgical time to complete anastomoses where the cardiothoracic surgeon sutures each individual native branch vessel to the surgical graft. The time required to suture each anastomosis prolongs cardiopulmonary bypass and deep hypothermic circulatory arrest (DHCA) times, thus adding to the overall risk of severe complications patients undergoing this procedure may experience.

The Duett Vascular Graft System was uniquely designed to standardize and simplify open surgical thoracic aortic procedures with the goal of providing cardiothoracic surgeons a means to treat the target vessels effectively and efficiently. As a vascular connector, it is designed to connect native aortic arch branch vessels to the surgical graft without the need to circumferentially suture each anastomosis, thus potentially decreasing DHCA and overall procedure time.

"The introduction of the Duett Vascular Graft System signifies another addition to the array of tools available to surgeons in the surgical treatment of aortic arch pathology", said Dr. Wilson Szeto, Chief of Cardiovascular Surgery at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Philadelphia, PA and Professor of Surgery at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, who is serving as the Principal Investigator for the clinical trial. Dr. Szeto also highlighted his longstanding involvement with the Duett Vascular Graft System's evolution, since the company's inception, and expressed enthusiasm about participating in the imminent clinical trial.

"The Duett Vascular Graft System has been developed in collaboration with leading cardiothoracic surgeon and the device is aimed at helping to address the complexities and intricacies of thoracic aortic surgeries. Reducing anastomosis time is one major step in addressing this long and complex procedure." "We acknowledge FDA's dedication during the IDE review process and we will continue to work closely with the agency throughout the study with a mission to put this innovative device into the hands of surgeons", said Tom Palermo, Chief Operating Officer of Aquedeon Medical.

For more information about Aquedeon Medical and its pioneering cardiothoracic solutions, please visit www.aquedeonmedical.com.

CAUTION:­­ Investigational device. Limited by Federal (United States) law to investigational use.

About Aquedeon Medical

Aquedeon Medical, Inc. (AMI) was founded and supported by Medeon Biodesign (www.medeonbiodesign.com) in 2018. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, AMI is at the forefront of designing and developing patented technologies tailored to advance cardiothoracic surgical procedures.

Media Contact: Thomas Palermo, Chief Operating Officer of Aquedeon Medical
Email: tom.palermo@aquedeonmedical.com

SOURCE Aquedeon Medical, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.