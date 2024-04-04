Aqueduct Technologies Elevates GRC Programs with GRACE 2.0 Platform Release

CANTON, Mass., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqueduct Technologies, a leading IT solutions provider, announced the general availability of GRACE 2.0, the latest iteration of its Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Program. The latest release includes cutting-edge features to streamline how customers manage compliance, frameworks, and risk within their organization.

GRACE (Governance, Risk, and Compliance Engine) serves as the cornerstone of Aqueduct's GRC Program, providing a centralized hub for resource allocation, policy management, risk assessment, control mapping, and more.

Key features of the GRACE 2.0 release include:

Key features of the GRACE 2.0 release include:

Crosswalk Functionality: Empowers users to seamlessly crosswalk 30+ frameworks by consolidating thousands of controls and sub-controls into a unified set mapped to all relevant frameworks.

Risk Register Integration: Enables organizations to centrally track and manage residual, inherent, and third-party risk, providing a comprehensive view of their risk landscape.

Automated Task Assigning: Simplifies workflow management by automating task assignments for all stakeholders to improve efficiency and accountability.

Simplifies workflow management by automating task assignments for all stakeholders to improve efficiency and accountability. Enhanced Reporting: Offers robust reporting capabilities to demonstrate ROI and provide stakeholders with actionable insights.

The recent advancements in GRACE 2.0 were guided by invaluable input from security leaders during Aqueduct's inaugural cybersecurity summit last fall, alongside feedback from their Customer Advisory Board. These enhancements effectively address key pain points organizations face, ensuring the utmost value for their clients.

"We take immense pride in the ongoing evolution of our GRC Program as a cornerstone of our comprehensive Cybersecurity Portfolio," shared Shane O'Brien, CTO at Aqueduct. "Our team's unwavering dedication and passion have been instrumental in achieving this milestone. We are excited to continue implementing this program for our customers, helping them navigate the complexities of compliance and risk management with confidence."

Feedback from customers on the beta version has been overwhelmingly positive, with early adopters realizing significant benefits. Notably, organizations have experienced an impressive 89% reduction in manual tasks, resulting in substantial operational efficiencies.

Aqueduct's Cybersecurity Portfolio offers customized solutions spanning the entirety of the cybersecurity landscape, partnering with organizations to develop mature and repeatable security programs that ensure compliance and protection in an ever-evolving threat landscape.

ABOUT AQUEDUCT TECHNOLOGIES: Aqueduct is ranked among the top 100 managed security solution providers in North America by The Channel Company. Their award-winning team also has expertise across the entire technology ecosystem, covering networking, security, data, cloud, collaboration, and carrier services. For more information, visit aqueducttech.com.

