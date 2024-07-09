Aqueduct Technologies, Inc. Achieves National Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Certification

Expanding the Economic Development of the Minority Business Community

CANTON, Mass., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqueduct Technologies, Inc., a leading IT solutions provider, proudly announced its certification as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the Greater New England Minority Supplier Development Council (GNEMSDC).

Organizations seeking to diversify their supplier base or expand their current supplier diversity program can contact [email protected] to learn more.

This prestigious certification is recognized by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and includes Aqueduct Technologies in the NMSDC CENTRAL® database of certified MBEs. Additionally, Aqueduct is certified as an MBE by the State of Massachusetts Supplier Diversity Office, expanding its long-standing recognition as a certified MBE within the state.

Meeting the stringent certification requirements set forth by the NMSDC, Aqueduct underwent an extensive business review to ensure compliance with member standards. The GNEMSDC certification is honored nationwide and acknowledged by major U.S. corporations, public agencies, and non-profit organizations.

Manak Ahluwalia, CEO of Aqueduct Technologies, shared, "Achieving national MBE certification is a significant milestone for Aqueduct Technologies. It reflects our dedication to promoting diversity and inclusion in all aspects of our business. This certification enhances our growth opportunities and allows us to contribute more effectively to the economic development of the minority business community. We are proud to be part of an organization that values and supports the diverse talent and innovation that minority businesses bring to the table."

The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) is the global leader in advancing business opportunities for its certified Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic and Native American business enterprises and connecting them to member corporations. By adding economic value to the supply chain and increasing opportunities for minority businesses, they play a crucial role in fostering a diverse and inclusive business environment.

Aqueduct Technologies' inclusion in the NMSDC CENTRAL® database will enable the company to connect with a broader network of corporations seeking to engage with certified minority businesses. This certification underscores Aqueduct's commitment to excellence, innovation, and diversity in the IT solutions industry.

About Aqueduct Technologies, Inc.

Aqueduct Technologies is a technology service provider that specializes in helping organizations architect, design, deploy, support, and secure critical IT infrastructure and cloud solutions. Their primary solutions encompass networking, servers, storage, backup and recovery, cloud, telecommunications, and cybersecurity. Aqueduct's services are backed by a 100% guarantee, ensuring exceptional customer experiences and long-term partnerships.

