Aqueduct Technologies is Transforming IT Compliance with AI-Powered GRC Program

CANTON, Mass., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Managing Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) programs internally can be a daunting task for organizations. The constant evolution of compliance requirements, coupled with the need for thorough documentation and continuous monitoring often overwhelms internal teams. Aqueduct Technologies addresses these challenges with its GRC Program, Powered by the GRACE Platform, an AI-powered solution designed to streamline and enhance security compliance for businesses. By automating laborious processes, the program significantly reduces the burden on internal resources.

"Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) that have been struggling with security and compliance tell us all the time that this is exactly what they need," said Aqueduct Technologies CTO Shane O'Brien. "This is a compliance game changer for customers."

The GRACE platform has already demonstrated impressive results, automating compliance tasks and ensuring alignment with frameworks such as NIST, CMMC, and ISO 27001. By integrating continuous monitoring and expert guidance, GRACE helps companies maintain up-to-date security programs and effectively manage compliance.

Aqueduct Technologies' Field CISO Dave Phillips emphasized, "What truly sets us apart is not just the GRACE platform itself, but the deep expertise and personalized consulting we offer at Aqueduct Technologies. Our ability to customize solutions to meet unique customer requirements, combined with our comprehensive support, ensures that our clients achieve and maintain compliance efficiently."

In today's rapidly changing regulatory landscape, companies are actively seeking robust solutions to manage their security programs more effectively. Businesses need tools that not only automate compliance tasks but also provide real-time insights and adaptability to specific industry requirements. Aqueduct Technologies' GRACE platform delivers on these needs, offering an integrated approach that simplifies compliance management and boosts operational efficiency.

To read the full article and discover how Aqueduct's GRACE platform is transforming security compliance, visit https://aqte.ch/GRCProgram.

SOURCE Aqueduct Technologies, Inc.