Aqueduct Technologies Releases 2021 Ransomware Playbook

WALTHAM, Mass., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqueduct Technologies, Inc., New England's leading IT solutions provider with an advanced security practice, announced the launch of its new Ransomware Playbook, outlining the holistic approach organizations should have in place to improve their cybersecurity posture amongst mounting attacks.

Readers can expect to learn how to:

Plan, protect, and prevent an attack Detect, retain, and recover during an attack Review evidence, analyze the root cause, reassess, and prevent future attacks Determine security hygiene and vulnerabilities with a self-assessment

"The number of Ransomware attacks has grown exponentially over the last year and is expected to continue to do so as attackers become more sophisticated. The recent attack on US fuel pipelines has demonstrated how detrimental these attacks can be. In creating this playbook, our goal was to educate business and technical leaders on strategies to ensure preparedness, in addition to providing them tools to take action in protecting their organization for not if, but when, they are faced with an attack."

– Rick Beaupre, Security Solutions Architect, Aqueduct Technologies

About Aqueduct's Advanced Security Practice

Aqueduct's Advanced Security practice has been recognized nationally by CRN as a Tech Elite 250 and MSP 500 organization in the Security 100 category. Their award-winning team provides customers with the solutions needed to protect their critical applications and infrastructure, whether deployed on the public, private, or hybrid cloud. Learn more about Aqueduct's Security practice here: https://www.aqueducttech.com/security/

About Aqueduct Technologies, Inc.

Aqueduct Technologies is the New England-based IT solutions provider completely vested in and devoted to the success of our customers. The combination of our industry experience, responsive local team, and executive commitment is so powerful and unique that we can confidently provide our customers the "Aqueduct 100% Services Guarantee."

To learn more about Aqueduct, please email [email protected], call (617) 221-3570, or visit our website https://www.aqueducttech.com/.

