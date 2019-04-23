Aquent and Vitamin T Announce 2019 'Designing for Good' Grant Recipients

BOSTON, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquent, the largest provider of creative and marketing staffing and recruiting services worldwide, and Vitamin T, an innovative creative and marketing talent agency, today announced the 2019 recipients of their Designing for Good grant program. The annual program awards five $5,000 grants to creative or marketing professionals who have proposed impactful ways to support their favorite nonprofit organization by using their own design skills and talents. This award helps make their creative vision a reality.

"The Designing for Good grant program gives designers an opportunity to apply their skills for the greater good," said John Chuang, co-founder and chairman of Aquent. "Now in its third year, we've been able to award 15 grants to nonprofits focused on diverse causes ranging from disability awareness, to improved healthcare outcomes, to underserved youth employment."

This year, the grant program received hundreds of inspiring applications showcasing creative ideas for making big differences for nonprofit organizations around the world. Aquent and Vitamin T are thrilled to announce this year's five recipients of the Designing for Good grant:

Cara Unger for VISIBLE , a nonprofit dedicated to increasing equitable access to the work of the creative industry by providing creative services free of charge to organizations serving underrepresented communities and causes. Cara plans to use the funds to increase the organization's reach by printing, distributing, and promoting Visible's new "Creative Services Guide for Nonprofits." The guide helps these organizations understand the value of using professional creative services and connects them with people in the creative community who can help.

Nicki Hodgson for The Environment Centre (tEC) , a Southampton, UK-based charity that works to help residents stay warm and well in their homes while decreasing their environmental footprint. Nicki's proposal includes functional and aesthetic upgrades to the organization's website, including simplifying content, improving the mobile experience, and creating a secure online referral form. She hopes that by increasing the number of people being referred to tEC, this funding could potentially save someone from becoming another winter death statistic.

Talia Souki for the Urban Memory Project , a New York City nonprofit which encourages residents to tell their stories and the stories of their city, strengthening community ties and understanding. The funds will be used in the development of the Memory Kaleidoscope, a game that uses artwork and guiding questions to spark memories from storytellers. The interactive nature of the game will build community and inclusivity by teaching players to actively listen to each other.

Timon Sotiropoulos for Open Table , a grassroots organization out of Melbourne, Australia that provides healthy food, friendship, and support to those in need. Timon plans to use the grant to design and develop a custom-built volunteer management system. This system will save Open Table approximately 40 hours per month in administration time, which is almost 35 percent of their total administration hours monthly, freeing up in-house administrative staff resources and providing helpful data on their volunteer program.

Brieanna Waggoner for MGY , an organization elevating awareness of global health disparities via technology, and expanding health systems in underserved areas. Brieanna plans to apply UX and design methodologies to improve the user experience of MGY's existing mobile app. It is particularly crucial that the app, which is used in the training and continuing education of community health workers in remote regions around the world, pay close attention to usability, as many of the CHW users live in very remote places and have little or no experience using mobile devices or other computers.

Designing for Good grant recipients were chosen based on creativity, feasibility, and the potential to make the strongest impact for good. Four industry pros generously offered their time to judge this year's program: Hal Apple, Rick Byrne, Marianne Dear, and Jason Pamental.

To view the video submissions of this year's Designing for Good grant recipients, please visit https://designingforgood.com/gallery/.

