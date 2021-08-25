Aqueous Ozone by BES Group Proves Effective in Killing COVID-19

In the test, aqueous ozone generated from the aqueous ozone generator spray bottle was sprayed on a petri dish smeared with coronavirus from a distance of 10 to 20 cm, with a five-minute contact time. The Multi-Purpose Ozone Bottle was sprayed 5 times (1 time at 0.2 ml of aqueous ozone), and the Professional Ozone Spray Bottle was sprayed three times (1 time at 1.5 ml of aqueous ozone) on a petri dish with a sample of the COVID-19 virus. The Multi-purpose Ozone Bottle killed the virus at 99.974% efficacy, while the Professional Ozone Spray Bottle killed the virus at more than 99.998% efficacy. Results show that using BES Group's ozone spray bottles are effective in preventing contact infection by the new coronavirus. In addition to killing coronavirus, both ozone spray bottles are effective in killing viruses that cause the common cold, as well as bacteria and microbes that cause a number of illnesses.

"These test results are a milestone in the global fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic". said Darren Simmons, President of BioSure North America LLC. "With a mobile disinfecting spray that leaves no chemical residues, healthcare professionals, food and beverage professionals, and homeowners, among others, can safely protect themselves, their staff, and their families against surface infection of COVID-19. We're thrilled to empower more people to do their part in eliminating the COVID-19 virus from the spaces where we live and work."

How aqueous ozone kills COVID-19



Aqueous ozone can be produced by an electrolytic ozone generator that attaches to a water line or in the form of a mobile spray bottle. Once ozone is produced, it reacts with a pollutant and breaks it down into less complex molecules via a process called oxidation. Ozone (O3) is a reactive element consisting of three atoms of oxygen. It is reactive because it will readily degrade back to its stable state, diatomic oxygen (O2) with the formation of free oxygen atoms or free radicals. The free oxygen atoms or radicals are highly reactive and will oxidize almost anything (including viruses, bacteria, organic and inorganic compounds) in contact by rupturing the cell walls and killing the virus. The new coronavirus is considered an "enveloped virus", which is usually more responsive to Physico-chemical challenges. Ozone destroys this type of virus by diffusing into the core, thereby destroying the viral RNA. Aqueous ozone by higher concentration can also destroy the outer shell by oxidation.

About BES Group

Established in 1988, Biotek Environmental Science Ltd (BES Group) has been focusing on the development of electrolytic technology to produce highly concentrated dissolved ozone and high purity hydrogen for both household and professional applications. BES Group started from a lab looking for a solution to overcome traditional ozone generators that use air to generate ozone. BES has obtained more than 60 patents and is certified by leading international independent test agencies for product safety and durability. As the world leading ozone technology company with global operations, their goals are to offer safe, high performance, durable products that help users live a healthy lifestyle. Click here to visit the BES Group global website.

SOURCE Biotek Environmental Science Ltd (BES Group)