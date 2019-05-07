Aquestive Therapeutics Announces Daniel Barber Named to Chief Operating Officer

WARREN, N.J., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products to solve therapeutic problems, today announced the appointment of Daniel Barber to the new position of Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Aquestive Therapeutics. Mr. Barber has worked at Aquestive since 2007, most recently in the role of Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy and Development Officer. In his expanded role as COO, Mr. Barber will also oversee end-to-end product operations, including product development, manufacturing, and quality assurance. Mr. Barber's new role is effective as of May 6, 2019.

"Dan has been a member of the Aquestive team for over a decade and has been integral in helping the Company evolve into a publicly-traded, specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong developmental pipeline, marketed products, and in-house manufacturing," said Keith J. Kendall, Chief Executive Officer of Aquestive Therapeutics. "As our Company continues to grow, Dan's broad skillset will ensure our strategies, capabilities, and operations adapt in line with organizational and market needs."

"This is a very exciting time for Aquestive as we work to execute our plans," said Mr. Barber. "We continue to build a robust product portfolio based on new technologies and advances for patients. I'm honored to be a part of Aquestive's next chapter of development and growth."

A twelve-year veteran of Aquestive, Mr. Barber held a series of positions of increasing responsibility with the Company including Finance Director, Senior Director of Alliance Management, and Vice President of Business Development. Prior to his tenure at Aquestive, he served in roles at Xerox and Quest Diagnostics. Mr. Barber earned a B.A. from SUNY Geneseo and an MBA from Seton Hall University.

Aquestive Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company that applies innovative technology to solve therapeutic problems and improve medicines for patients. Aquestive is advancing a late-stage proprietary product pipeline to treat CNS conditions and provide alternatives to invasively-administered standard of care therapies. The Company also collaborates with other pharmaceutical companies to bring new molecules to market using proprietary, best in class technologies, like PharmFilm®, and has proven capabilities for drug development and commercialization.

