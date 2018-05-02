Aquestive Therapeutics Appoints Nancy Lurker to Board of Directors

"Nancy brings a wealth of experience commercializing new therapies to our Board of Directors," said Keith J. Kendall, Chief Executive Officer of Aquestive. "As we enter our next phase of growth highlighted by the launch of multiple proprietary CNS product candidates and the advancement of the clinical programs for our complex molecule product candidates, she will provide us with invaluable guidance and insight developed through numerous successful U.S. and global drug launches. We are happy to have someone with Nancy's background join our board and complement the skills and experience of the existing team."

Ms. Lurker remarked, "Since starting as a leading pharma partner of choice, Aquestive has become a company with the talent to develop and commercialize a proprietary portfolio of CNS products. I look forward to helping Aquestive deliver improved treatment options that will meaningfully improve the lives of patients and caregivers who are struggling with complex diseases."

Ms. Lurker currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products. Before joining EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, she was Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Novartis U.S. Pharmaceuticals Corporation and held senior positions at leading pharmaceutical companies including Pharmacia Corporation (now a part of Pfizer, Inc.) and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Ms. Lurker serves as a member of the board of directors of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, and is a member of the Novo A/S Advisory Group. She received a B.S. in Biology from Seattle Pacific University and an M.B.A. from the University of Evansville.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs. Aquestive Therapeutics has a late-stage proprietary product pipeline focused on the treatment of CNS diseases, as well as orally administered complex molecules that it believes can be alternatives to invasively-administered standard of care therapies. As the leader in developing and delivering drugs via its PharmFilm® technology, Aquestive Therapeutics also collaborates with pharmaceutical partners to bring new molecules to market in differentiated and highly-marketable dosage forms. For more information, please visit our website, aquestive.com.

