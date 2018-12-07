Aquestive Therapeutics Schedules Business Update Conference Call on December 20, 2018

WARREN, N.J., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated products to solve therapeutic problems, today announced that it will provide a business update on Thursday, December 20.

The Company will host an investment community conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 20, 2018. Investors and analysts may participate in the conference call by dialing (866) 417-5886 from the U.S. and (409) 217-8235 internationally, followed by the conference ID: 75219594.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.aquestive.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Aquestive Therapeutics
Aquestive Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs. Aquestive Therapeutics has a late-stage proprietary product pipeline focused on the treatment of CNS diseases, and is working to advance orally-administered complex molecules that it believes can be alternatives to invasively-administered standard of care therapies. As the leader in developing and delivering drugs via its PharmFilm® technology, Aquestive Therapeutics also collaborates with pharmaceutical partners to bring new molecules to market in differentiated and highly-marketable dosage forms. 

Media inquiries:
Christopher Hippolyte
christopher.hippolyte@syneoshealth.com
212-364-0458

Investor inquiries:
Stephanie Carrington
stephanie.carrington@icrinc.com
646-277-1282

