Aquestive Therapeutics Settles Patent Infringement Case with Par Pharmaceuticals

WARREN, N.J., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., today announced a settlement agreement has been reached resolving patent litigation related to SUBOXONE® (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film. Indivior PLC and its U.S. subsidiary, Indivior Inc., marketers and distributors of SUBOXONE®, joined partner Aquestive in the settlement with Par Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an operating company of Endo International PLC and IntelGenx Technologies Corp.
Under the settlement agreement, Par Pharmaceuticals and IntelGenx agreed to launch their proposed generic version of the buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film no earlier than January 1, 2023. The patent-infringement litigation has been pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. As required by law, the parties will submit the settlement agreement to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice for review.
"This settlement once again demonstrates the value our intellectual property and know-how represent for us and our partners," said Keith J. Kendall, CEO of Aquestive. "We will continue to focus our PharmFilm® technology platform on innovating within difficult disease states such as epilepsy, Parkinson's and ALS."
About Aquestive Therapeutics
Aquestive Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs. Aquestive Therapeutics has a late-stage proprietary product pipeline focused on the treatment of CNS diseases, as well as orally administered complex molecules that it believes can be alternatives to invasively-administered standard of care therapies. As the leader in developing and delivering drugs via its PharmFilm® technology, Aquestive Therapeutics also collaborates with pharmaceutical partners to bring new molecules to market in differentiated and highly-marketable dosage forms. For more information, please visit our website, aquestive.com.
