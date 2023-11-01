Aquia Inc. Chosen as Exclusive Partner to Nava on $250 Million Security Exchange Commission (SEC) BPA

News provided by

Aquia Inc.

01 Nov, 2023, 11:01 ET

The cybersecurity SDVOSB brings deep Amazon Web Services (AWS) subject matter expertise, in addition to demonstrated zero trust, Kubernetes, and solution development experience

MILLSBORO, Del., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Aquia Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in cloud and cybersecurity professional services, today announced it has been awarded a subcontract as an exclusive partner to Nava on a $250 million Security Exchange Commission (SEC) Digital Services Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA).

As a subcontractor, Aquia will work with Nava to provide cloud and cybersecurity expertise to support the SEC in the development and delivery of cutting-edge digital solutions in an agile development environment, leveraging Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"Our commitment to excellence aligns seamlessly with the SEC's vision for innovation, and together with Nava, we are looking forward to delivering flexible and secure digital services," said Kalid Tarapolsi, vice president of strategy at Aquia. "This partnership underscores the importance of cutting-edge technology in revolutionizing the financial sector and reinforcing the foundation of regulatory integrity, and we look forward to delivering."

Aquia and Nava are both members of the Digital Services Coalition, a collection of agile technology and design firms committed to bringing the innovation and agility that's become the backbone of commercial digital services to the government.

About Aquia Inc.
Securing The Digital Transformation®

Aquia Inc. is a developer-centric company passionate about the intersection of security and velocity. We maintain a strong bias towards transformational work that disrupts the status quo — delivering elegant, modern solutions to cutting-edge cybersecurity problems.

Founded by military veterans in 2021, we are a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). Our team has decades of experience driving transformational change across the public sector, enterprise businesses, and top-tier technology companies.

We value trust, accountability, transparency, diversity, and continuous learning; and we've built these tenants into the DNA of our company. For more information, visit www.aquia.us.

Contact:
Ashling Knight
***@aquia.us

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12991605

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Aquia Inc.

Also from this source

Aquia Inc. Joins the AWS Global Security and Compliance Acceleration Program

Aquia Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in cloud and cybersecurity professional services, today announced...

Aquia Inc. Honored as an Exemplary Federal Government Contractor by OrangeSlices AI's 2024 Elev8 GovCon Award

Aquia Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in cloud and cybersecurity professional services, today announced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Small Business Services

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.