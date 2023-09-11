Aquia Inc. Honored as an Exemplary Federal Government Contractor by OrangeSlices AI's 2024 Elev8 GovCon Award

This is the second time the SDVOSB has been recognized by OrangeSlices AI for its commitment to excellence and setting a high standard for federal government contractors nationwide

MILLSBORO, Del., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquia Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in cloud and cybersecurity professional services, today announced it has been recognized as an OrangeSlices AI 2024 Elev8 GovCon honoree. The accolade celebrates Aquia's commitment to excellence in various critical areas of business, setting a high standard for federal government contractors nationwide.

The Elev8 GovCon awards spotlight exceptional companies within the Federal GovCon sector that demonstrate a dedication to doing things "the right way." Aquia's inclusion in the list signifies its outstanding performance and contributions in the following key areas:

Good Partner: Aquia goes above and beyond to support its partners, providing mentorship, engagement, and collaboration that fosters teamwork and delivers exceptional results for clients.

Growing Your Talent: With a strong focus on individual development, Aquia ensures its team members receive the best opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Philanthropy: Aquia's philanthropic efforts are driven by its team's commitment to making a positive impact on the world and the communities in which it operates.

Exemplify Innovation: Aquia embraces innovation, recognizing that the status quo is insufficient. The company continually strives to exceed its clients' and partners' expectations.

Industry Engagement: Aquia actively engages with the industry, offering mentorship, sharing insights, and giving back to the community, exemplifying a strong commitment to the betterment of all involved.

Inclusive and Diverse: Aquia values diversity and inclusivity, amplifying diverse voices and promoting collaboration among diverse personalities to achieve shared goals.

Sustainability Practices: Aquia demonstrates its dedication to sustainability, setting an example for responsible corporate citizenship.

Investment for the Sake of Betterment: Aquia invests in enhancing the work environment for its internal teams and improving customer delivery, demonstrating a deep commitment to continuous improvement.

"Taking care of our people is the cornerstone to our success," said David Maskeroni, CEO, Aquia. "We believe that investing in the growth and well-being of our team fosters an environment where innovation thrives and collaboration flourishes. OrangeSlices' recognition of Aquia as an Elev8 honoree reaffirms we are on the right track and solidifies our position as a leader in the GovCon sector."

OrangeSlices' official announcement is available here.

About Aquia Inc.



Securing The Digital Transformation ®

Aquia Inc. is a developer-centric company passionate about the intersection of security and velocity. We maintain a strong bias towards transformational work that disrupts the status quo — delivering elegant, modern solutions to cutting-edge cybersecurity problems.

Founded by military veterans in 2021, we are a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). Our team has decades of experience driving transformational change across the public sector, enterprise businesses, and top-tier technology companies.

We value trust, accountability, transparency, diversity, and continuous learning; and we've built these tenants into the DNA of our company. For more information, visit www.aquia.us.

