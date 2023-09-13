Aquia Inc. Joins the AWS Global Security and Compliance Acceleration Program

The designation demonstrates Aquia's proven expertise and success in accelerating security and compliance authorizations for AWS customers with workloads that contain sensitive information

MILLSBORO, Del., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquia Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in cloud and cybersecurity professional services, today announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Global Security and Compliance Acceleration (GSCA) program, formerly known as ATO on AWS. The recognition reinforces Aquia's commitment to helping customers meet their authorization needs, whether that be architecting, configuring, deploying, or integrating tools and controls.

AWS GSCA caters to the unique demands of government entities, helping accelerate public and private sector clients' security and compliance authorizations across a number of national and global security compliance frameworks, including:

  • Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP)
  • Federal Information Security Modernization Act of 2014 (FISMA)
  • Risk Management Framework (RMF)
  • Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2)

"This achievement demonstrates our ability to guide organizations through complex regulatory landscapes while ensuring security and compliance across their AWS workloads," said Lloyd Evans, director of governance, risk, and compliance, at Aquia. "We take great pride in delivering exceptional results for our customers and look forward to further strengthening our collaboration with the AWS team."

The AWS GSCA program affords Aquia access to AWS security strategists and solution architects, reusable artifacts, tools, and pre-built templates to build and support compliant environments for customers in the public and private sector.

About Aquia Inc.

Securing The Digital Transformation®

Aquia Inc. is a developer-centric company passionate about the intersection of security and velocity. We maintain a strong bias towards transformational work that disrupts the status quo — delivering elegant, modern solutions to cutting-edge cybersecurity problems.

Founded by military veterans in 2021, we are a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). Our team has decades of experience driving transformational change across the public sector, enterprise businesses, and top-tier technology companies.

We value trust, accountability, transparency, diversity, and continuous learning; and we've built these tenants into the DNA of our company. For more information, visit www.aquia.us.

