Aquia Inc. Named 2023 Elev8 GovCon Honoree by OrangeSlices AI

MILLSBORO, Del., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquia Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in cloud and cybersecurity professional services, today announced it has been named an Elev8 GovCon honoree by OrangeSlices AI.

Contractors supporting the federal government are helping to drive forward some of the most critical missions across the United States and abroad today. While many established companies have long been aligned with the missions of their focus agencies, this alone is no longer enough. Today, organizations must not only bring to the table efficient and effective solutions, but also a corporate culture that demonstrates their own excellence, making them a beacon for talent, partners, and clients.

Elev8 GovCon nominees were evaluated against the following key areas:

Corporate culture

Mission focus

Ethical execution as a partner

Employee focus

Engagement within the broader community

Embracing philanthropy

Evidence of inclusivity

Exemplification of innovation

"We are deeply honored by this recognition alongside some of the best and brightest firms in government contracting," said David Maskeroni, CEO and co-founder of Aquia Inc. "It is confirmation that we are on the right track, and we will continue to earn the trust of our government partners in the coming year."

About Aquia Inc.

Securing the Digital Transformation®

Aquia Inc. is a developer-centric company passionate about the intersection of security and velocity. We maintain a strong bias towards transformational work that disrupts the status quo — delivering elegant, modern solutions to cutting-edge cybersecurity problems.

Founded by military veterans in 2021, we are a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). Our team has decades of experience driving transformational change across the public sector, enterprise businesses, and top-tier technology companies.

We value trust, accountability, transparency, diversity, and continuous learning; and we've built these tenants into the DNA of our company. For more information, visit www.aquia.us.

About OrangeSlices AI

Developed by a team of government and industry contracting subject matter experts, the OrangeSlices AI data-driven platform is a publicly available searchable listing of the top information technology and consulting services contractors doing business with the Federal government today. Driven by a robust and comprehensive set of authoritative and trusted data sources, the OS.ai tool is intended to help government and industry leaders find the right partner to help deliver on the important missions of the Federal government.

