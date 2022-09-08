Aquia Inc. Names Glen Day as Newest Member of Advisory Board

The CEO of NVISIONx, former Ernst & Young Cybersecurity and Privacy Partner, and Los Angeles County's first Chief Privacy Officer brings over 25 years of innovative cybersecurity industry and management experience to his advisory role at Aquia

BALTIMORE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquia Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business specializing in cloud and cybersecurity professional services, today announced the addition of Glen Day as the fourth member of its Advisory Board of government, industry, and technology veterans. The Advisory Board brings together the industry's leading cybersecurity and technology veterans to advise and support the organization's executive staff and shareholders with strategic growth and leadership for Aquia Inc.

"We're thrilled to welcome Glen as the newest addition to our Board," said John Sasser, Chief Technology Officer at Aquia Inc. "Glen's experience will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate our growth and evolve as an organization. I'm looking forward to working closely with him."

Glen is the founder, CEO, and chairman of NVISIONx, the leader in the emerging data risk intelligence (DRI) market. He has extensive experience in both leading operational programs as well as being a trusted advisor to some of the biggest companies in the world. Prior to NVISIONx, he was Ernst & Young LLP's (EY's) Global Leader for Cybersecurity & Privacy Partner for the High-Tech Industry.

As a serial entrepreneur of three prior cyber startups, a retired U.S. Navy Commander who specialized in Information Warfare, and Los Angeles County's ﬁrst Chief Privacy Oﬃcer, Glen understands the value of designing and implementing eﬀective cyber controls in very large and complex organizations.

"I'm honored and excited to join Aquia's distinguished team of Board Advisors and work with world-class experts with broad industry experiences," said Glen. "The value of what Aquia is doing in the federal markets is critical and also has direct relevance to the commercial markets.

Glen sits on the Board alongside Renee Wynn, former Chief Information Officer of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA); Nick Sinai, former United States Deputy Chief Technology Officer; and Maria Roat, former United States Deputy Federal Chief Information Officer.

About Aquia Inc.

Aquia Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business based in Millsboro, DE. Aquia is a developer-centric company founded in 2021 by military veterans with a passion for the intersection of security/velocity and decades of experience driving transformational change across public sector, enterprise, and top-tier technology companies.

