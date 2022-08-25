Aquia Inc. Names Nick Sinai as Second Member of Advisory Board

The former United States Deputy Chief Technology Officer brings invaluable perspective to the organization as it continues on its growth trajectory

BALTIMORE, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquia Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business specializing in cloud and cybersecurity professional services, today announced Nick Sinai as the second member of its Advisory Board of government, industry, and technology veterans. The Advisory Board will bring together the industry's leading cybersecurity and technology veterans to advise and support the organization's executive staff and shareholders with strategic growth and leadership for Aquia Inc.

"Nick is a tremendous addition to the team, as he has literally written the book on making an impact in complex bureaucracies," said Aquia Chief Executive Officer David Maskeroni. "As a faculty member at the Harvard Kennedy Business School and former U.S. Deputy CTO, he will bring invaluable perspective as we navigate our next few years of growth."

Nick Sinai is a Senior Advisor at Insight Partners, a VC and private equity firm, and serves on the boards of Rebellion Defense, Hawkeye360, LeoLabs, and Shift5. Nick is also adjunct faculty at Harvard Kennedy School and a senior fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs. Nick served as U.S. Deputy Chief Technology Officer in the Obama White House, and prior, played a key role in crafting the National Broadband Plan at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Recently, Nick co-founded the U.S. Digital Corps, a two-year federal fellowship for early-career technologists, launched in the summer of 2021.

"I'm excited to join the board of advisors for Aquia," said Nick. "Chris, Dave, and John are determined to build the type of company that the federal government and other complex enterprises desperately need — and I'm looking forward to joining them on this journey."

Nick sits on the Board alongside inaugural member Renee Wynn, former Chief Information Officer of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

About Aquia Inc.

Aquia Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business based in Millsboro, DE. Aquia is a developer-centric company founded in 2021 by military veterans with a passion for the intersection of security/velocity and decades of experience driving transformational change across public sector, enterprise, and top-tier technology companies. At Aquia, we value trust, accountability, transparency, and diversity; and we've built these tenants into the DNA of our company. For more information, visit www.aquia.us.

Contact:

Aquia Inc.

***@aquia.us

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12930452

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Aquia Inc.