Aquia Inc. Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Companies on Inc.'s 2024 Best Workplaces List

The cloud and cybersecurity digital services firm has been named among the best workplaces for its culture, benefits, and management team's effectiveness

MILLSBORO, Del., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquia Inc., a cloud and cybersecurity digital services firm, today announced that it has been named to Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. Each organization's benefits were also carefully audited to determine the overall scores and rankings.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Inc. as one of the best workplaces in the country," said David Maskeroni, co-founder and CEO of Aquia. "This acknowledgement reflects the hard work that our team puts into putting people first. You can really see how much this company cares for each other, and it makes you want to do everything you can to get it right for them."

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best — and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

Aquia brings commercial tech talent to the government to help mission owners solve their toughest cloud and cybersecurity challenges. The company helps customers develop and deploy innovative cloud and cybersecurity technologies faster, gain stakeholder buy-in and implement application security initiatives, and leverage cutting-edge technologies and flexible approaches to advance their cloud and cybersecurity strategy.

Founded in 2021, Aquia has been recognized as a great place to work by:

