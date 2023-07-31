Aquia Inc. to Support the Department of Defense's Platform One Party Bus Team as Subcontractor to Omni Federal

The company will bring DevSecOps expertise to support pipeline security and automation within the federal platform as a service

MILLSBORO, Del., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquia Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in cloud and cybersecurity professional services, today announced it has been awarded a subcontract from Omni Federal to support its 3-year contract with the United States Department of Defense (DoD) to augment Platform One Party Bus, a fully managed platform as a service (PaaS). The work will enable the DoD and other industry partners to efficiently and effectively develop and deploy software into a secure production environment with a continuous authority to operate (cATO).

As a subcontractor, Aquia will work with Omni Federal to provide mission applications' development teams an expedited path to a continuous authority to operate (cATO)-accredited PaaS. Party Bus grants mission application teams the advantage of utilizing fully managed build and deploy pipelines, facilitating seamless continuous integration and continuous deployment of secure cloud-native software.

"As a United States Air Force (USAF) Veteran, I am honored to be part of the team supporting the DoD's Platform One," said Mario Lunato, senior security engineer at Aquia. "It is a privilege to be of service to my country in this capacity and to do my part to help enable efficient and effective missions for the DoD, industry partners, and warfighters."

Aquia brings significant experience working in agile government and multi-contractor team environments with federal platforms as a service, including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' batCAVE and Platform One's Big Bang — both of which require deep Kubernetes knowledge and DevSecOps expertise.

Platform One is an enterprise service encompassing the entire DoD dedicated to expediting the deployment of DevSecOps applications through its Platform One pipeline security tools. Platform One's Party Bus is a PaaS focused on helping users launch software faster in a DevSecOps environment using Platform One pipeline security tools.

About Aquia Inc.

Aquia Inc. is a developer-centric company passionate about the intersection of security and velocity. We maintain a strong bias towards transformational work that disrupts the status quo — delivering elegant, modern solutions to cutting-edge cybersecurity problems.

Founded by military veterans in 2021, we are a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). Our team has decades of experience driving transformational change across the public sector, enterprise businesses, and top-tier technology companies.

We value trust, accountability, transparency, diversity, and continuous learning; and we've built these tenants into the DNA of our company. For more information, visit www.aquia.us.

