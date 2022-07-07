Aquia Inc. Verified as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

The verified SDVOSB status enables the veteran-owned cybersecurity company to bid on exclusive set-aside contracting opportunities

BALTIMORE, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquia Inc., a veteran-owned small business specializing in cloud and cybersecurity professional services, today announced that the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has formally verified its status as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB).



The U.S. government has a long-standing commitment to contracting with veteran-owned small businesses. Through its Veterans First Contracting Program, VA awards a large number of contract dollars to veterans every year by offering set-aside contracting opportunities. Additional opportunities are also available for businesses owned by veterans who are service-disabled.



Led by three U.S. service-disabled veterans, Aquia marries a deep understanding of national security concerns with extensive experience building and implementing security solutions at scale across the public sector, enterprise, and top technology companies.



"As a veteran-owned company with decades of cybersecurity experience, Aquia Inc. is uniquely positioned to understand the systems and services veterans use, as well as the threats to those digital systems and how to secure them," said Chris Hughes, co-founder and chief information security officer at Aquia.

About Aquia Inc.

Aquia Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business based in Millsboro, DE. Aquia is a developer-centric company founded in 2021 by military veterans with a passion for the intersection of security/velocity and decades of experience driving transformational change across public sector, enterprise, and top-tier technology companies. At Aquia, we value trust, accountability, transparency, and diversity; and we've built these tenants into the DNA of our company. For more information, visit www.aquia.us.



Contact:

Aquia Inc.

***@aquia.us

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12924215



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Aquia Inc.