Aquia Launches Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Security Assessment Offering, Pairing Automation With Deep Cloud Security Expertise

As an AWS Partner Network (APN) Select Tier Services Partner, Aquia brings extensive experience deploying customer solutions on AWS and assessing the holistic security posture of AWS accounts

MILLSBORO, Del., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquia Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in cloud and cybersecurity professional services, today announced the availability of its Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Security Assessment. The offering will pair automation with deep cloud security expertise to provide customers with contextualized, relevant findings from their assessment.

"Often, when an organization seeks to assess the holistic security posture of its AWS account, they receive outputs that lack the context needed to drive decision-making without placing an undue burden on their team," said Dustin Whited, director of security engineering at Aquia. "We are removing ambiguity from the process by pairing automation with industry-leading subject matter expertise to analyze outputs and provide meaningful insights into the risks and priorities most relevant to each customer."

By leveraging Aquia's AWS Cloud Security Assessment, organizations can proactively identify and address security gaps, reducing the risk of security incidents and enhancing the overall security of their AWS account.

Benefits include:

Identifying weaknesses within your AWS account proactively and taking corrective actions before they are exploited by malicious actors.

Ensuring proper access controls, encryption mechanisms, backup strategies, and other security measures are in place to safeguard valuable information.

Reducing the risk of unauthorized access and subsequent security incidents.

Minimizing the impact of potential security breaches or incidents that may occur with an effective response plan.

Embracing continuous improvement.

For more information or to request a consultation, visit aquia.us/aws-cloud-security-assessment.

About Aquia Inc.

Aquia Inc. is a developer-centric company passionate about the intersection of security and velocity. We maintain a strong bias towards transformational work that disrupts the status quo — delivering elegant, modern solutions to cutting-edge cybersecurity problems.

Founded by military veterans in 2021, we are a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). Our team has decades of experience driving transformational change across the public sector, enterprise businesses, and top-tier technology companies.

We value trust, accountability, transparency, diversity, and continuous learning; and we've built these tenants into the DNA of our company. For more information, visit www.aquia.us.

