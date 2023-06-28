Aquia Launches "Threat Modeling on Amazon Web Services (AWS)" to Help Customers Identify, Prioritize, and Mitigate Risks in Their AWS Workloads

The offering pairs Aquia's deep threat modeling expertise with its extensive AWS experience to help customers scale their threat modeling with a streamlined, self-sustaining program run on AWS

MILLSBORO, Del., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquia Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in cloud and cybersecurity professional services, today announced the availability of Aquia's Threat Modeling on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The offering helps organizations bridge security gaps and promote collaborative application security (AppSec) environments by assessing the possibility, probability, potential harm, and priority level of threats relevant to their AWS workloads.

The release comes on the heels of an April 2023 update to the AWS Well-Architected Framework, highlighting the critical importance of threat modeling as it relates to building AppSec workloads on AWS (SEC01-BP07).

"By adding threat modeling to the AWS Well-Architected Framework, AWS is acknowledging the importance of considering security from the initial design stages and at every stage of the design process," said Robert Hurlbut, principal application security architect at Aquia and co-author of the Threat Modeling Manifesto. "Our Threat Modeling on AWS offering helps organizations plan, build, and scale secure and resilient architectures so they can better understand their system as a whole and the potential threats they face."

By leveraging Aquia's Threat Modeling on AWS offering, organizations can upskill their teams on threat modeling practices and ensure they have the tools, artifacts, and training in place to be successful and self-sufficient.

Aquia's Threat Modeling on AWS offering includes:

Training on the threat modeling process

Documentation of the administrative process and facilitation steps

Review of artifacts developed through the process

Deployment and configuration of a threat modeling tool

Detailed metrics, reports, and insights

