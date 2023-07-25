Aquia Wins Subcontract From Omni Federal to Support the Department of Defense's Platform One Big Bang Development Team

The company will bring Kubernetes and cloud-native security expertise to enable faster development and deployment of applications onto the DoD's Software Factory, Platform One

MILLSBORO, Del., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquia Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in cloud and cybersecurity professional services, today announced it has been awarded a subcontract from Omni Federal to support its 3-year contract with the United States Department of Defense (DoD) to provide Kubernetes and cloud-native security expertise to Platform One Big Bang's development team.

As a subcontractor, Aquia will work with Omni Federal to enhance Platform One Big Bang's abilities to deliver hardened, secured, and customized Kubernetes clusters to global environments, catering to mission-critical applications in both cloud and field settings.

"We are honored to be selected by Omni Federal to support such a critical mission, enabling the DoD to develop and deploy mission applications faster," said Aquia's CISO and Co-Founder, Chris Hughes. "Our team's deep Kubernetes knowledge enables us to tackle a wide array of tasks, including maintenance, upgrades, and the integration of additional tools and applications for end users' consumption while keeping cybersecurity a core part of that activity for sensitive DoD workloads in the cloud."

Aquia brings significant experience with federal government software factories to this engagement, supporting the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) with DevSecOps for its platform-as-a-service (PaaS), batCAVE. Similar to Platform One, batCAVE leverages a Kubernetes-based containerized orchestration system built on top of cloud infrastructure and employs Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) methodologies — helping CMS deliver secure software more efficiently.

Platform One is an enterprise service encompassing the entire DoD dedicated to expediting the deployment of DevSecOps applications through its Platform One pipeline security tools. Platform One's Big Bang is a DevSecOps platform built from DoD-hardened and approved packages deployed in a customer-owned Kubernetes cluster.

About Aquia Inc.

Securing The Digital Transformation ®

Aquia Inc. is a developer-centric company passionate about the intersection of security and velocity. We maintain a strong bias towards transformational work that disrupts the status quo — delivering elegant, modern solutions to cutting-edge cybersecurity problems.

Founded by military veterans in 2021, we are a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). Our team has decades of experience driving transformational change across the public sector, enterprise businesses, and top-tier technology companies.

We value trust, accountability, transparency, diversity, and continuous learning; and we've built these tenants into the DNA of our company. For more information, visit www.aquia.us.

