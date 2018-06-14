Aquiire Is Awarded Another Patent for Innovations Around Online eProcurement

CINCINNATI, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquiire, Inc., the leader in real-time eProcurement and supplier relationship management solutions, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 9,996,863, "Methods and systems for integrating procurement systems with electronic catalogs." The newly issued patent further strengthens Aquiire's family of eProcurement patents.

Aquiire's intelligent real-time Procure-to-Pay suite brings the convenience and simplicity of the consumer shopping experience to the business user with unparalleled compliance and savings. Aquiire features patented, real-time B2B e-commerce shopping from a single search, advanced machine learning to improve search relevance and spend visibility, and cutting-edge supplier relationship management technologies to automate buyer/seller collaborations.

"The award of this patent provides further recognition of Aquiire's innovations," said Aquiire CEO Mike Palackdharry. "We are proud of our heritage of bringing forward real-time solutions that transform and change how buyers and sellers communicate and transact in procurement."

Aquiire's patented real-time technologies are powerful search and supplier relationship management innovations that are unequaled in the industry. In addition to this latest patent, Aquiire also holds patents covering a Method and System for Providing Online Procurement Between a Buyer and Suppliers over a Network (US7756750,), and Integration of Buy-Side Procurement with Web-Enabled Remote Multi-Format Catalog Sources (US 9070164). Aquiire has several other patent applications pending.

About the Aquiire eProcurement Suite

About Aquiire, Inc.

We are more than procurement thought leaders and disrupters. We are technology entrepreneurs, innovators and collaborators. Aquiire's eProcurement SaaS platform was developed through real-world collaboration with procurement leaders from some of the largest global enterprises and public institutions. We believe procurement should move in real time, just like your business. Named the 2017 PayStream Advisors Innovative Procurement Technology of the Year, Aquiire is MBE Certified and one of several portfolio companies of Vora Ventures. More information is available at www.Aquiire.com. Twitter: @Aquiire.

