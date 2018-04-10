Aquiire Recognized as a Value and Customer Leader in the Spend Matters 2018 Q1 eProcurement Technology SolutionMap

CINCINNATI, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquiire, Inc., a leader in real-time eProcurement and supplier relationship management solutions, is recognized as an industry "Value Leader" and "Customer Leader" in the five buying persona categories of the Spend Matters 2018 Q1 eProcurement Technology SolutionMap™ for the second consecutive quarter. The designation is given to eProcurement solution providers that received both strong analyst and customer scores.

Aquiire's intelligent real-time Procure-to-Pay suite brings the convenience and simplicity of the consumer shopping experience to the business user with unparalleled compliance and savings. Aquiire features patented universal search and shopping, guided buying, machine learning, actionable intelligence and collaborative supplier enablement solutions. Aquiire's best-in-class, intuitive user interface and real-time price comparisons deliver untapped savings on indirect spend.

"SolutionMap ranks procurement solution providers by process competency to help procurement executives better understand market developments. By combining equal parts customer feedback with analyst assessments, SolutionMap reflects both real-life user experiences and technological innovation across the myriad of solutions," said Jason Busch, Founder of Spend Matters and Lead Solution Analyst. "After all, no two procurement organizations are the same, and often selecting the right solution provider doesn't come down to technological capability alone."

Spend Matters' eProcurement SolutionMap includes five different buying personas that reflect organizational needs tied to the distinctive value propositions served by software providers. Aquiire is recognized as Value Leader and Customer Leader in the five buying personas—Nimble, Deep, Configurator, Turn-Key and CIO-Friendly. Additionally, Spend Matters analysts gave Aquiire "top-tier" scores for its real-time technology innovations, customer perceived value, catalog management, configurability, meeting customer expectations, total cost of ownership (TCO), and return on investment (ROI).

"Aquiire's patented, real-time procure-to-pay capabilities are generating buzz in the eProcurement industry, and our company is realizing tremendous momentum and growth," said Aquiire President and CEO Mike Palackdharry. "We are proud to once again be recognized as an eProcurement leader by Spend Matters. The designation validates the enthusiasm our customers are sharing with us regarding the measurable value and return on investment we are delivering to their organizations, as well as the unprecedented levels of user adoption, purchasing compliance, procurement savings and spend visibility. We have many more exclusive innovations coming to market soon."

About Spend Matters

Spend Matters is a leading global B2B network focused on procurement and supply chain content with hard-hitting research, analysis, commentary and breaking news coverage. Spend Matters publishes more research than any other analyst firm (200+ unique papers and articles monthly) and has unmatched subject matter expertise and depth of knowledge from its wealth of contributors, ranging from senior practitioners and consultants to technology experts. Spend Matters is operated under management company Azul Partners, Inc.

About the Aquiire eProcurement Suite

About Aquiire, Inc.

We are more than procurement thought leaders and disrupters. We are technology entrepreneurs, innovators, and collaborators. Aquiire's eProcurement SaaS platform was developed through real-world partnerships with business leaders from some of the largest global enterprises and public institutions. We believe procurement should move as fast as your business and that real time matters. Aquiire is MBE Certified. More information is available at www.Aquiire.com. Twitter: @Aquiire.

