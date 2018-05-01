Aquiire to Demonstrate How Its Real-Time Procure-to-Pay Suite Delivers Unparalleled Savings and Purchasing Control at the 2018 ISM Annual Conference

CINCINNATI, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquiire, Inc., the leader in real-time eProcurement and supplier relationship management solutions, is showcasing its patented, real-time P2P SaaS suite at the ISM Annual Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center, May 6-8 at booth #400. Aquiire leadership is hosting a VIP networking happy hour in conjunction with the conference, which draws more than 2,500 global supply chain and procurement professionals, prominent guest speakers and industry thought leaders.

Aquiire representatives are showcasing Aquiire's flexible real-time P2P platform and how the eProcurement solution utilizes patented artificial intelligence, machine learning and real-time technologies to deliver a true consumer-like shopping experience and unprecedented savings on indirect and long-tail spend. The Aquiire real-time P2P suite delivers exclusive real-time universal B2B e-commerce shopping, price/contract compliance, guided buying, analytics and alternative supplier pricing functionality. Combined, these features deliver procurement organizations unprecedented levels user adoption and satisfaction, supplier relationship management, purchasing control, spend visibility, mobility and savings.

"Our award-winning, real-time P2P suite continues to disrupt traditional eProcurement business models and is receiving tremendous recognition from our customers and leading procurement analysts," said Mike Palackdharry, Aquiire President and CEO. "We are excited to sponsor the event as Aquiire brand awareness continues to rapidly expand as our business grows." The Aquiire VIP networking happy hour will welcome prominent Aquiire customers, industry analysts and procurement leaders. To request more information about the networking event, contact Aquiire Director of Marketing Paulie Anthony at marketing@aquiire.com.

About the Aquiire eProcurement Suite

Aquiire's intelligent real-time Procure-to-Pay suite brings the convenience and simplicity of the consumer shopping experience to the business user with unparalleled compliance and savings. Aquiire features patented, real-time B2B e-commerce shopping from a single search, advanced machine learning to improve search relevance and spend visibility, and cutting-edge supplier relationship management technologies to automate buyer/seller collaborations. Aquiire's best-in-class, intuitive user interface and real-time lower-price comparisons from alternative suppliers deliver untapped savings on indirect spend. The patented, real-time processing of structured and unstructured data also powers advanced capabilities like instant alerts, risk analysis, analytics and price/product compliance enforcement.

Aquiire's patented real-time technologies are powerful search and supplier relationship management innovations that are unequaled in the industry. They include patent US7756750, a method and system for providing online procurement between a buyer and suppliers over a network, and patent US 9070164, the integration of buy-side procurement with web-enabled remote multi-format catalog sources. Aquiire has several other patents pending.

About Aquiire, Inc.

We are more than procurement thought leaders and disrupters. We are technology entrepreneurs, innovators and collaborators. Aquiire's eProcurement SaaS platform was developed through real-world collaboration with procurement leaders from some of the largest global enterprises and public institutions. We believe procurement should move in real time, just like your business. Named the 2017 PayStream Advisors Innovative Procurement Technology of the Year, Aquiire is MBE Certified and one of several portfolio companies of Vora Ventures. More information is available at www.Aquiire.com. Twitter: @Aquiire.

