Aquiire to Demonstrate How Real-Time eProcurement Delivers Unprecedented Purchasing Compliance and Value at the 2018 NAEP Annual Meeting

CINCINNATI, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquiire, Inc., the leader in real-time eProcurement and supplier relationship management solutions, is sponsoring the 2018 National Association of Educational Procurement (NAEP) Annual Meeting and featuring its real-time procure-to-pay (P2P) suite at booth #303, April 8-11, at Disney's Contemporary Resort Hotel in Orlando, Florida. The NAEP Annual Meeting is considered the premier higher education procurement solutions conference in the country, welcoming more than 500 procurement leaders from higher-educational institutions across the United States.

Aquiire leadership will discuss the importance of real-time universal search and shopping, guided-buying, supplier management, and business intelligence to attain the next-generation procurement and purchasing needs of higher-educational institutions. Additionally, they will demonstrate how Aquiire's intelligent, patented technologies drive unprecedented user adoption, purchasing compliance, streamlined audit preparation and untapped savings on managed spend.

Aquiire leadership will discuss the importance of real-time universal search and shopping, guided-buying, supplier management, and business intelligence to attain the next-generation procurement and purchasing needs of higher-educational institutions. Additionally, they will demonstrate how Aquiire's intelligent, patented technologies drive unprecedented user adoption, purchasing compliance, streamlined audit preparation and untapped savings on managed spend.

Key benefits of the Aquiire real-time eProcurement platform for public and private institutions include:

Driving total user adoption with an intuitive, consumer-like e-commerce shopping experience

Enabling mobility through easy B2B e-commerce shopping and approvals on mobile devices

Ensuring purchasing compliance with real-time, automated guided buying functionality

Realizing untapped cost savings with comparison shopping and instant alternative supplier pricing

Validating price and product compliance through real-time contract price and product auditing

Streamlining outdated bidding, approval and billing tasks within the buying process

Simplifying supplier collaboration through workflow and communication automation

Accelerating actionable decision making with real-time purchasing intelligence and analytics

Automating compliance of Uniform Guidance Procurement Standards

About the Aquiire eProcurement Suite

Aquiire's intelligent real-time Procure-to-Pay suite brings the convenience and simplicity of the consumer shopping experience to the business user with unparalleled compliance and savings. Aquiire features patented, real-time B2B e-commerce shopping from a single search, advanced machine learning to improve search relevance and spend visibility, and cutting-edge supplier relationship management technologies to automate buyer/seller collaborations. Aquiire's best-in-class, intuitive user interface and real-time lower-price comparisons from alternative suppliers deliver untapped savings on indirect spend. The patented, real-time processing of structured and unstructured data also powers advanced capabilities like instant alerts, risk analysis, analytics and price/product compliance enforcement.

Aquiire's patented real-time technologies are powerful search and supplier relationship management innovations that are unequaled in the industry. They include patent US7756750, a method and system for providing online procurement between a buyer and suppliers over a network, and patent US 9070164, the integration of buy-side procurement with web-enabled remote multi-format catalog sources. Aquiire has several other patents pending.

About Aquiire, Inc.

We are more than procurement thought leaders and disrupters. We are technology entrepreneurs, innovators and collaborators. Aquiire's eProcurement SaaS platform was developed through real-world collaboration with procurement leaders from some of the largest global enterprises and public institutions. We believe procurement should move in real time, just like your business. Named the 2017 PayStream Advisors Innovative Procurement Technology of the Year, Aquiire is MBE Certified and one of several portfolio companies of Vora Ventures. More information is available at www.Aquiire.com. Twitter: @Aquiire.

Aquiire Downloads and Resources:

Contact: Paulie Anthony, Director of Marketing

192796@email4pr.com | 513/285.8385

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aquiire-to-demonstrate-how-real-time-eprocurement-delivers-unprecedented-purchasing-compliance-and-value-at-the-2018-naep-annual-meeting-300624095.html

SOURCE Aquiire, Inc.