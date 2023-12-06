Aquila and NASA Extend Partnership for Employee Fitness & Wellness Program

News provided by

Aquila

06 Dec, 2023, 10:07 ET

MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of the initial collaboration between Aquila and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Aquila is excited to announce the renewal of their partnership for an additional five years, further committing to the health and fitness of NASA employees. This renewal, effective December 2023, marks a continued effort to foster a culture of wellness within NASA.

The initial collaboration, launched in 2018, allowed Aquila to design and implement a comprehensive health and fitness initiative tailored for NASA's workforce. This extension is a testament to the program's success in fostering a culture of wellness and the ongoing commitment of both organizations to employee health.

I. Yvan Miklin, President & CEO of Aquila, expressed enthusiasm about the continuing partnership. "Extending our relationship with NASA is a privilege and underscores our mutual dedication to the health and fitness of those leading space exploration," Miklin commented. "The past five years have seen remarkable advancements in the health and lifestyle of NASA employees, and we are thrilled to build upon this foundation with innovative, data-driven wellness solutions."

The extended program will maintain its collaboration with NASA's Office of the Chief Health and Medical Officer (OCHMO). This partnership ensures a comprehensive approach to wellness, incorporating physical and mental health aspects tailored to the unique needs of NASA's diverse workforce.

Miklin reiterates the importance of a personalized approach to health and fitness. "Our goal is to continue fostering open, respectful dialogues about health, recognizing each employee's unique journey and providing effective strategies to achieve their wellness goals," he said. "This partnership is more than just a fitness program; it's about creating a sustainable, supportive culture that enhances the well-being of employees at NASA."

As Aquila and NASA embark on this extended journey, their combined efforts aim to nurture a workplace environment that prioritizes health, supports personal growth, and contributes to NASA's mission success.

About Aquila

A pioneering force in workplace health and wellness solutions, Aquila boasts 30 years of prowess in designing, developing, and managing workplace amenities, fitness services, and wellbeing engagement. The Aquila model also provides demonstrable ROI through data gathering and reporting.

For Press Inquiries:

Aquila
1221 Brickell Avenue, Suite 1060
Miami, FL 33131
T (305) 400-8444
Website: www.aquilaltd.com
Blog: www.aquilaltd.com/blog
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Aquila

Also from this source

In a Pickle: The Pros and Cons of Adding Pickleball to Your Offerings

In a Pickle: The Pros and Cons of Adding Pickleball to Your Offerings

The sports and fitness world is abuzz with the rise of pickleball, America's fastest-growing sport. With a surge in participants reaching 8.9 million ...
Attracting Workers Back to the Office in 2024: The Value of Modern Amenities - Aquila Insight Report

Attracting Workers Back to the Office in 2024: The Value of Modern Amenities - Aquila Insight Report

In the shifting work landscape, top Fortune 100 companies, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, HCA Healthcare, Amazon, Dell Technologies, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.