Aquila Clouds Makes Cloud Billing Easier with ConnectWise Integration

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquila Clouds , a leader in cloud financial solutions, has announced the integration of its flagship billing platform, BillOps , with ConnectWise PSA™ (formerly Manage) . This integration broadens BillOps' compatibility with billing software and enhances its flexibility for managed service providers and cloud resellers.

BillOps by Aquila Clouds automates cloud billing by processing real-time cloud consumption and pricing data for individual customers of MSPs and Cloud Resellers. It supports data sources from various clouds like AWS, Azure, GCP, OCI, and more, including indirect cloud resellers such as Pax8, Crayon, and more. This wide-ranging support sets Aquila Clouds apart in the cloud billing market.

Desmond Chan, co-founder and CPO at Aquila Clouds, said, "Our BillOps platform lets customers create bills with the level of detail they want, eliminating the requirement to present either lump sum or excessive cloud consumption detail to their end customers. The integration with ConnectWise PSA™ streamlines invoice generation."

Aquila Clouds, part of ConnectWise PitchIT 2023 , will showcase its solutions at IT Nation Connect 2023 in Florida from Nov 8-10.

About Aquila Clouds

Aquila Clouds is a cloud financial management solution that enables managed service providers, cloud resellers, and enterprises to manage billing and optimize cloud costs and performance. We help organizations that are invested in public clouds to monitor and optimize their cloud deployments and automate their billing operations. Our FinOps and BillOps solutions apply data analytics and AI/ML techniques to achieve continuous monitoring and continuous optimization that has delivered over 20% in cloud cost savings and reduced billing operation time by as much as 82%.

For further information, please contact

Aquila Clouds Inc.

Desmond Chan

Co-founder and CPO

+1 650 9963532

[email protected]

SOURCE Aquila Clouds