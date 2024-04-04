AQUILA REPORTS 22% REVENUE UPTICK IN 2023, SOLIDIFYING LEADERSHIP IN FITNESS AND WELLBEING MANAGEMENT

MIAMI, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquila, a leading provider of on-site fitness and well-being management services, has announced a 22% increase in its revenue for the year 2023. This significant growth underscores Aquila's dedication to enhancing corporate, real estate, and government sectors through its fitness and wellbeing management business. The financial milestone also coincides with Aquila's recent recognition as a Top 10 Corporate Services Wellness Company, a nod to Aquila's service and dedication to its clients' health and wellness.

I. Yvan Miklin, President and CEO of Aquila, attributes this success to the company's unwavering commitment to holistic wellness and its impact on business performance across industries. "Our focus on delivering comprehensive wellbeing solutions has not only advanced the health of individuals but has also proven to be an invaluable asset for our corporate, real estate, and government partners. This achievement reflects our team's hard work and the trust our clients place in us to elevate their organizational wellbeing," said Miklin.

In a year marked by increased attention to health and wellbeing, Aquila has been at the forefront, offering a variety of services tailored to the unique needs of each sector. For the corporate world, Aquila's programs have led to enhanced employee productivity and reduced absenteeism, reinforcing the link between physical health and business success. In the real estate domain, Aquila's bespoke fitness amenities have significantly increased property appeal, driving occupancy rates and tenant satisfaction. Meanwhile, government agencies have recognized the importance of holistic health programs in fostering a more efficient and motivated workforce.

Aquila's strategic approach combines the latest in fitness trends with wellness education, creating an environment where physical activity and wellbeing go hand in hand. The company's forward-thinking strategies, spotlighted in the "Redefining Healthy Living in 2024: It's Personal Now" report, emphasize the growing importance of personalized technology in wellness and predict shifts in fitness engagement methodologies.

Looking forward, Aquila is committed to expanding its reach and impact, continually adapting to the evolving needs of its clients and the latest in health and wellness trends. "As we celebrate this milestone, our focus remains on being the catalyst for change in the health and fitness industry, driving forward with innovation, and making holistic wellness accessible to all," Miklin concluded.

