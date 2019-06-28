Aquila Resources Announces that Orion Has Increased Its Ownership Interest in the Company

Shares Outstanding: 338,284,556

TORONTO, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Aquila Resources Inc. (TSX: AQA,OTCQB: AQARF) ("Aquila" or the "Company") announces that its two largest shareholders, Orion Mine Finance (and its affiliated funds) ("Orion") and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. ("Osisko") have completed a transaction whereby Orion purchased from Osisko all 49,651,857 common shares of the Company owned by Osisko (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is a small component of the share repurchase and secondary offering transaction first announced by Osisko on June 25, 2019. Orion now owns 97,030,609 common shares of Aquila representing approximately 28.7% of the outstanding common shares.

Osisko remains a significant financial partner to Aquila as the holder of gold and silver streams on the Company's Back Forty Project in Michigan as well as 12,293,269 common share purchase warrants that are exercisable until May 10, 2020 at a price of C$0.34. Under its gold streaming agreement with the Company, Osisko remains committed to funding an additional US$40 million in staged payments to continue the development of the Back Forty Project.

Sean Roosen, Chair and CEO of Osisko, stated, "We have been and continue to be strong supporters of the Back Forty Project and the Aquila board and management team. The Back Forty Project will be a significant contributor to Osisko's near-term growth, and therefore we remain committed to making Back Forty an investment priority for Osisko for many years to come."

ABOUT AQUILA RESOURCES

Aquila Resources Inc. (TSX: AQA, OTCQB: AQARF) is a development‐stage company with strategic assets in the Great Lakes Region. The Company's experienced management team is focused on advancing pre-construction activities for its 100%‐owned zinc‐ and gold‐rich Back Forty Project in Michigan.

Aquila's flagship Back Forty Project is an open pit volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit with underground potential located along the mineral‐rich Penokean Volcanic Belt in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The Project contains approximately 1.1B pounds of zinc and 1M ounces of gold in the Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource categories, with additional upside potential. Aquila has received all State and Federal permissions required for the construction and commencement of operations at the Back Forty Project.

The Company has two other exploration projects: Reef Gold Project located in Marathon County, Wisconsin and the Bend Project located in Taylor County, Wisconsin. Reef is a gold-copper property and Bend is a volcanogenic massive sulfide occurrence containing copper and gold.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release may contain certain forward‐looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, forward‐looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

These and other forward‐looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Aquila to control or predict, that may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein. These risks include those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Aquila's most recent annual information form and its other public filings, copies of which can be under Aquila's profile at www.sedar.com. Aquila expressly disclaims any obligation to update forward‐looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward‐looking information represents Aquila's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward‐looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements or information. Furthermore, Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.



