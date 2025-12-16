Aquila Unleashes All-New 45 Sport in Reimagined Performance Series

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquila Catamarans, the world's leading power catamaran manufacturer, announces the debut of the all-new 45 Sport at the Miami International Boat Show, February 11-15, 2026. The 45 Sport marks the beginning of a completely reimagined sport boat series featuring bold new styling, advanced double-stepped hull technology, and a forward-thinking approach to connectivity and onboard entertainment.

The all-new Aquila 45 Sport power catamaran

Designed to deliver exceptional value and versatility, the 45 Sport is engineered for those who demand more from their time on the water—whether running day charters, exploring local dive spots, enjoying weekend getaways, or hosting friends and family for unforgettable days on the water.

"The 45 Sport reflects Aquila's continued push to reimagine what's possible on the water," said Jean Raas, Chief Product Officer & CEO of Aquila USA. "We set out to create an entertainment platform that doesn't compromise on performance. With top speeds exceeding 50 mph and a comfortable cruising speed of 38-40 mph, you spend less time commuting and more time doing what you love. The expansive aft deck with fold-down terraces creates an unmatched social space, while our double-stepped hull design delivers the exhilarating performance today's boaters expect."

Performance and Innovation The 45 Sport incorporates advanced double-stepped hull technology that pushes performance boundaries while maintaining the fuel efficiency and stability Aquila catamarans are known for. Powered by twin 600 HP Mercury Verado V12 outboard engines, the vessel achieves top speeds above 50 mph with a comfortable, efficient cruising range at 38-40 mph—getting you where you want to be, when you want to be there.

Modern Design Philosophy Drawing inspiration from contemporary luxury SUVs, the 45 Sport features sharp, sleek styling with an edgy modern aesthetic. Developed in partnership with Florida-based Yacht Design Works, every line emphasizes the vessel's performance-oriented character while maintaining a sophisticated presence.

Connectivity and Control The 45 Sport brings first-in-class connectivity to the sport boat category. Full integration with Android and iOS devices allows operators to control and monitor all DC equipment from their smartphones—from underwater lighting and LED multi-color accent lighting to C-Zone systems, Raymarine navigation, Mercury engine data, and Fusion stereo controls. It's intuitive technology that keeps you connected to your vessel.

Spacious Entertainment Platform The heart of the 45 Sport is its expansive aft cockpit, engineered specifically for entertainment and water activities. Flip-down gunwales on both sides create a dramatically extended open platform—19' total feet—that brings guests closer to the water. Flexible U-shaped seating areas convert to a large sunbed with a manual high/low table, while an integrated swim ladder with teak steps provides seamless water access. The galley area accommodates optional BBQ and television installations for all-day entertaining.

Four-Seat Helm Station The helm station sets a new standard with four seats and a modern, forward-thinking layout that puts full functionality at your fingertips. Flush-mount 16" chartplotters, Fusion Apollo marine stereo, and C-Zone 5" display with ergonomic throttle and joystick controls deliver exceptional comfort and intuitive operation.

Additional Features The bow section features forward-facing loungers with 92 gallons of concealed waterproof storage beneath cushions, plus dedicated wet lockers. Below deck, the cabin offers a king size bed with memory foam mattress, private head with electric flush toilet, and optional advanced lithium battery system for off-grid air conditioning capability.

Vessel Specifications The 45 Sport measures 46'6" in length with a 15'2" beam and 2' draft (engines up). The vessel carries CE certification for B, C, and D classes. Like all Aquila boats, this new sport model is built using vinylester resin infused throughout the hull, deck, and structural components, with no wood in structural components or below the waterline. Vinylester resin provides superior chemical and moisture resistance with low water absorption—ideal for marine environments.

About Aquila Recognized globally for its high-quality, advanced composite manufacturing capabilities, Sino Eagle Yachts builds Aquila Catamarans in a state-of-the-art facility to exacting standards. With one of the most talented teams in the industry providing the combined knowledge and extensive experience, Aquila has established an impressive standard of power and sailing catamaran innovation. The portfolio includes models ranging from 28 feet up to 70 feet — each engineered to deliver the perfect balance of performance, comfort, and style—with new models being launched continually. For more information visit www.aquilaboats.com.

RESOURCES

Images Available Here | https://www.smugmug.com/app/organize/SPORT/A45S

45 Sport Product Page | https://www.aquilaboats.com/models/sport-power-catamaran/45

SOURCE Aquila USA, Inc.