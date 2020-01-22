Aquila Wins Multiple Global Awards from Corporate News Leader ACQ5, CEO Named "Gamechanger of the Year" for Second Year in a Row

MIAMI, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquila, a full-service on-site health, fitness and wellbeing management group, announced today that it has been selected as winner in five categories of the ACQ5 2019 Global Awards by ACQ5. Aquila's President and CEO, I. Yvan Miklin, was also named "Gamechanger of the Year" for the International and US Categories.

The ACQ5 Global Awards celebrate achievement and innovation, recognizing organizations and individuals that have achieved outstanding commercial success in designated areas of expertise around the globe. Chosen by members of the industry itself, award winners selected from more than 100,000 nominations include industry leaders, teams and firms who have had the greatest impact in their industry and represent the benchmark of achievement, professionalism and best practices.

Aquila ACQ5 Global Awards 2019 include:

INTERNATIONAL – HEALTH / WELLNESS COSULTANCY OF THE YEAR, AQUILA

US - BRAND OF THE YEAR (HEALTH / FITNESS), AQUILA

US - FITNESS / WELLBEING MANAGEMENT COMPANY OF THE YEAR, AQUILA

US - NICHE CONSULTANCY OF THE YEAR (HEALTH / FITNESS), AQUILA

US - SCALE-UP COMPANY OF THE YEAR (HEALTH / FITNESS), AQUILA

INTERNATIONAL – GAMECHANGER OF THE YEAR, I. YVAN MIKLIN , AQUILA

, AQUILA US - GAMECHANGER OF THE YEAR, I. YVAN MIKLIN , AQUILA

The ACQ Annual Award Framework is a structured assessment model that enables participating organizations to be measured against industry-leading performance standards.

"We could not be prouder of the recognition this gives to our employees and the value we drive for our customers," said I. Yvan Miklin, President & CEO of Aquila. "To be recognized for second year in a row in 6 different categories including the International Category by the ACQ5 is a true honor."

About ACQ5 Global Awards

ACQ5 is a leading corporate magazine news site. Serving the finance sector since 2003, ACQ5 provides its Global audience of over 168,000 subscribers with the information behind the headlines. ACQ5, the English-language magazine news portal is read exclusively by senior executives holding power and authority at major organizations. The magazine is intended for CEO's & CFO's as well as other corporate finance and private equity executives from all corners of the globe. ACQ5 achieves its objectives through non-bias, concentrated, up to date flagship coverage, country reports and multilateral documents, in some cases commissioned by corporate, governmental and multilateral institutions. ACQ5 is a valuable addition to the sources of expert information required by leading businessmen when they are fine-tuning their corporate strategies. For more information, please visit www.ACQ5.com or contact ACQ5 at +44(0)871 218 2470.

About Aquila

For nearly a quarter of a century, Aquila has specialized in fitness center design, management and programming, employee wellness programs and employee health and wellbeing engagement. The Aquila model provides demonstrable ROI through data gathering and reporting. For more information on Aquila please visit www.aquilaltd.com or contact Aquila at 305.400.8444 or info@aquilaltd.com.

