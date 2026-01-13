Aquilance Announces $16 Million Strategic Growth Investment Led by Ten Coves Capital to Expand Delivery of Unbundled Family Office Solutions

The new capital allows Aquilance to serve fast-growing demand from financial advisors and $10M+ clients at large enterprise wealth management firms, RIAs, and trust companies while accelerating development of its next-generation platform

TRUMBULL, Conn., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquilance, a technology-enabled provider of personal financial administration services for wealthy families and their advisors, today announced a $16 million growth investment led by Ten Coves Capital. The investment builds on Aquilance's 39 years serving this market, and will enhance Aquilance's bookkeeping, bill payment and multi-entity accounting capabilities, deepen integrations with wealth management firms, and expand support for enterprise partners.

Aquilance is the trusted operating infrastructure for over 300 HNW/UHNW families and enjoys close partnerships with their financial advisors. The demand for wealth management firms to deliver family office-style solutions continues to surge; yet most advisors and wealth firms lack the required infrastructure to serve these needs in a scalable and compliant manner in-house. Aquilance helps firms and independent advisors meet client expectations by providing white-glove service, flawless financial data, and insights that enable a client's team of trusted advisors (financial, legal, tax) to deliver better service and advice.

"With a rich history and decades of human experience, we're building the next generation of operational infrastructure that financial advisors need to serve the day-to-day financial needs of their best clients," said John Carey, Chief Executive Officer of Aquilance. "Advisors have historically had limited options to provide bookkeeping and bill payment services and have either attempted to do these things off the side of their desk or referred clients to expensive accounting firms or local bookkeepers. None of these are good options for the client or the advisor."

Carey continues, "Aquilance fills this need by acting as a true extension of the advisor's team, combining automation with expert oversight to handle the full spectrum of personal financial administration for their most complex clients."

The investment builds on Aquilance's long standing role as a strategic partner to wealthy families and their advisors. Ten Coves brings deep expertise investing in verticalized financial software companies that modernize legacy workflows. The firm was an early investor in Bill.com, the platform that redefined bill payment services for businesses. Ten Coves believes Aquilance is similarly transforming bill payment services in the wealth management market, leveraging its expertise in delivering solutions for the unique complexity of high-net-worth families, including multiple residences, numerous entities, and many accounts.

"Aquilance is solving a critical, but historically underserved opportunity set in wealth management," said Ned May, Managing Partner at Ten Coves Capital. "High-net-worth families don't operate like businesses, yet their financial lives are just as complex. Aquilance is purpose-built to handle that complexity and provide advisors with a scalable, tech-enabled solution to deliver unbundled family office services to their clients. We see Aquilance becoming the go-to operational platform for wealth management firms looking to profitably serve this growing demand."

With this investment, Aquilance will accelerate product development, expand national delivery capabilities, and further establish itself as the operational partner of choice for wealth management firms seeking to modernize personal financial administration for their clients.

About Aquilance

Founded in 1987, Aquilance provides technology-enabled personal financial administration for affluent families and the advisors who serve them. The firm combines advanced automation with expert-led oversight to manage complex financial lives, including bill payment, personal bookkeeping, multi-entity and partnership accounting, document management, and consolidated financial reporting. Serving hundreds of families nationwide, Aquilance acts as an operational extension of wealth advisors, delivering accurate, timely data that supports informed decision-making, effective legacy planning, and a higher quality of life for clients. Aquilance is headquartered in Trumbull, Connecticut, and serves families across the United States.

About Ten Coves Capital

Ten Coves Capital backs high growth companies across the FinTech ecosystem where its capital, network, and decades of experience can help accelerate growth and value creation. Investing across payments, banking & lending, asset management, capital markets, and insurance & benefits (among other segments), the Ten Coves team has helped scale over 40 companies that are solving industry pain points, enabling workflows, and providing critical infrastructure to the largest financial institutions down to SMBs. For more information, visit tencoves.com.

