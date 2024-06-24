Aquilance Appoints John Carey as New CEO

Carey brings more than two decades of fintech experience in wealth management and banking, servicing individuals and their trusted advisors

TRUMBULL, Conn., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquilance, a leading provider of financial administration services for high-net-worth families, individuals, and family offices, has announced the appointment of John Carey as CEO. Previously the Head of Consumer Experiences for Envestnet, Carey has built a successful career creating digital technology solutions that enhance the wealth management and financial administration industry. Expanding the already strong proprietary technology solutions offered by Aquilance, while maintaining the firm's commitment to white-glove service, will be a priority under his leadership.

Carey joined Envestnet through an acquisition in 2021 and was previously the GM of Wealth Management for Harvest Savings & Wealth Technologies. Prior to this, he served as the Private Banking Lead for Accenture, and Chief Operating Officer for FolioDynamix. Leveraging this expertise in technology and operations will be critical for scaling Aquilance's existing infrastructure, providing more solutions for a wider segment of HNW families and individuals.

"I am incredibly excited to join Aquilance and play a role in expanding the excellent services we offer," noted John Carey. "The track record for client retention is impressive and once clients experience our services, we quickly become a trusted provider for them. I see significant opportunities to scale the proprietary technology our team has built, while enhancing the services we offer. I'm honored to lead Aquilance into this next chapter."

Jamie McLaughlin, partner and advisor to Aquilance, shares "it was clear from very early on that John has the right experience to make Aquilance what it could be. He understands that using technology to harness information for complex wealthy families and their advisors is the next wealth management frontier. I look forward to what John will be able to achieve."

Aquilance was founded in 1987 as an outsourced bill pay and accounting firm (under the name My Accountant) but rebranded in 2021. The shift reflected the firm's expansion into a much larger, more holistic set of services. Some clients have been with the firm for as long as 30 years and have come to rely on Aquilance for solutions such as personal bookkeeping and bill pay, consolidated accounting across multi-entity family structures and investment partnerships, performance reporting, and much more. Outsourcing these services provides unparalleled peace of mind and productivity for HNW families and family offices.

"I'm honored John has joined us. I think he is exactly the right fit for the future of the company and our ability to continue delivering a great experience to our clients," noted Joe Farren, President of Aquilance. "My father founded this company and I have been fortunate to carry the torch through its recent history. I look forward to working closely with John in the months and years ahead and am thrilled to embark on a new stage of growth."

To learn more about Aquilance or make an appointment to speak with us personally, please visit www.Aquilance.com.

About Aquilance

Aquilance was founded in 1987 to address the complex financial administration needs of families and individuals of wealth. Currently serving hundreds of families, Aquilance provides a diverse suite of services which includes personal bookkeeping and bill pay, consolidated accounting across multi-entity family structures and complex investment partnerships, performance reporting, ILIT administration and much more. The firm's mission of over thirty years continues to be enriching quality of life for families by eliminating time spent on managing complex finances, and empowering effective decision making and legacy planning by delivering timely and accurate reports to clients and their advisors.

Media Contact:

Ryan Walker

R.J. Walker & Co.

[email protected]

SOURCE Aquilance