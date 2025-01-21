Aquiline makes credit investment in S3 Partners

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquiline Capital Partners LP ("Aquiline"), a private investment firm specializing in financial services and technology investments, announces that it has provided a credit investment to S3 Partners LLC ("S3"), a premier provider of technology and financial data analytics, delivering daily, actionable intelligence on institutional capital markets. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

S3 Partners provides Short Interest, Holdings, and securities lending data analytics and workflow solutions to over 450 major financial firms and has over 6,000 users, helping them manage their risk. Its solutions and unique analytics empower asset managers, hedge funds, broker-dealers, and allocators to provide more timely and accurate data than public financial indicators and disclosures.

S3 Partners' data is delivered through various leading partners across the financial services sector, including Bloomberg, Snowflake, Amazon Web Services, FactSet, Omega Point, and, more recently, Goldman Sachs Marquee.

With Aquiline's capital investment, S3 will develop its sales and marketing efforts to gain market share, expand its client footprint, and serve new and existing clients more effectively.

Timothy Gravely, Partner and Head of Credit at Aquiline, commented: "Capital markets technology and services is a sector we at Aquiline know well, having made several investments in the last few years. We have been following S3 closely, and the firm has stood out because it is such an innovative and disruptive player in its markets. It offers a truly differentiated platform that is a critical resource for asset managers, hedge funds, banks , and institutional investors. In addition, large banks and information providers having entered into partnerships with S3, including Bloomberg and Goldman Sachs Marquee. We are delighted to be able to provide growth capital and support the business as it continues to grow and improve its product offerings."

Bob Sloan, CEO and Managing Member of S3, added: "Having this investment from Aquiline is a great vote of confidence in S3's brand, our team, and our business. We look forward to executing our strategic growth initiatives. As always, any investment we make is to grow and serve our clients by offering the best data and tools to the institutional investor community."

Hogan Lovells US LLP served as legal advisers to Aquiline on this investment. McCormick & O'Brien LLP served as legal advisers to S3.

Aquiline is a private investment firm based in New York, London and Philadelphia that is dedicated to financial services and technology. As of September 30, 2024, Aquiline has approximately $11.3 billion of assets under management and has deployed approximately $7.0 billion of capital across the firm's three strategies in private equity, venture, and credit.

For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, visit www.aquiline.com.

S3 Partners is a premier provider of technology and financial data analytics, delivering daily, actionable indicators and data on institutional capital markets. Our solutions empower asset managers, hedge funds, broker-dealers, and allocators to see what securities are crowded, what positions are profitable, uncovering alpha, optimizing positions, and mitigating risk. When market moves defy expectations, S3's global data lake -encompassing investor, broker, regulatory, and exchange data - provides more timely and accurate data than public financial indicators and disclosures. S3 serves leading global investors and major investment banks. Our insights power in-depth analysis for Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, CNBC, Financial Times, and other top financial media companies. We're also followed by over 125,000 finance professionals on social media including X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

