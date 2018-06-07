Aquilon Energy Services hires Houston executive to lead sales

"Throughout his career, David has consistently driven impressive sales results for technology solutions in the energy industry," said Aquilon Energy Services CEO Jeffrey Wagner. "I am confident he will build a strong sales team that drives increased adoption of ESN®."

Before joining Aquilon, Vinzant was Schneider Electric's vice president of sales for the Americas. He has also held executive-level sales and operations roles at PAS and SunGard Energy.

"Aquilon has created an innovative solution that addresses a significant need in the energy industry, helping settlement teams improve operations, auditing, compliance and security," Vinzant said. "I look forward to growing our sales team in Houston and the Americas and helping more companies realize the benefits of ESN."

Vinzant graduated from Texas A&M University with a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering.

About Aquilon Energy Services Inc.

Aquilon develops innovative software and service solutions for the energy industry. The Aquilon team combines deep industry insights with advanced technology to bring reliable, collaborative solutions to the energy market. The firm's Energy Settlement Network (ESN®) enables energy participants of all sizes to manage, access and settle large volumes of power, oil and natural gas transactions with their counterparties. Read more about ESN's rapid growth. The company, which was named the 2017 Innovation of the Year by Energy Risk magazine, is based in Lisle, Illinois, and has an office in Houston. For more information, visit www.aquiloninc.com.

