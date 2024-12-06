AQUIMO ANNOUNCES FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND PARTNERSHIP WITH SPORTSNET TO BRING INTERACTIVE MOBILE GAMING AND ELEVATED FAN EXPERIENCES TO HOCKEY NIGHT IN CANADA BROADCASTS

New Mobile Game "Sportsnet Slap Shot Showdown," Powered by Aquimo, Lets Hockey Fans Across Canada Compete in Real Time for Exclusive Prizes Starting December 7th

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquimo Inc., a leader in mobile gaming technology for sports broadcasts and live events, has partnered with Sportsnet, Canada's #1 sports network, to bring hockey fans a one-of-a-kind, new interactive mobile gaming experience. Sportsnet Slap Shot Showdown – a brand-new, custom mobile game developed by Aquimo, will launch on December 7 during Sportsnet's live Hockey Night in Canada broadcast, giving fans across Canada a chance to compete in real-time multiplayer challenges and a month-long contest to win exclusive prizes, including a 2025 Hyundai Kona. This collaboration marks Aquimo's first television broadcast partnership in Canada and a milestone in the company's expansion into the market.

Powered by Aquimo's innovative technology platform, Sportsnet Slap Shot Showdown will allow fans to engage with live hockey broadcasts in an entirely new way while watching their favorite teams compete on ice. Aquimo's proprietary mobile tech enables millions of fans to play together in real-time, seamlessly integrating branded experiences into live broadcasts. For broadcasters like Sportsnet, Aquimo's platform provides tools to boost audience retention, foster loyalty, and create measurable value for brand sponsors through a highly engaging second screen experience.

Beginning this month, fans watching Hockey Night in Canada on Sportsnet can join the action by simply scanning a QR code displayed on-screen during each live broadcast, allowing them to test their hockey skills in dynamic challenges against fellow viewers. Throughout the month of December, players can stay engaged well beyond the live broadcasts, competing for weekly prizes and a chance at the top grand prizes. This innovative collaboration merges the thrill of live hockey with the excitement of competitive gaming, delivering an unparalleled viewing experience for fans while creating unique opportunities for advertisers to connect with Sportsnet's engaged audience.

"We're proud to be working with Sportsnet to bring this unique activation to life and give Canadian hockey fans an exciting new way to engage with the game they love - one that creates a dynamic and immersive connection with the action both on and off the ice," said Mark Jeffery, founder and CEO of Aquimo. "This collaboration underscores the power of interactive mobile gaming to transform live sports broadcasts, and our ability to create meaningful engagement for fans while providing a new form of measurable value for broadcasters, their sponsors and partners."

Fans can look out for the launch of Sportsnet Slap Shot Showdown during the following Toronto Maple Leafs games, as part of Hockey Night in Canada on Sportsnet beginning at 6:30p.m. Eastern:

December 7 : Toronto Maple Leafs @ Pittsburgh Penguins

: Toronto Maple Leafs @ Pittsburgh Penguins December 14 : Toronto Maple Leafs @ Detroit Red Wings

: Toronto Maple Leafs @ Detroit Red Wings December 21 : New York Islanders @ Toronto Maple Leafs

: New York Islanders @ Toronto Maple Leafs December 28 : Washington Capitals @ Toronto Maple Leafs

Fans participating during each live broadcast will have access to exclusive challenges and the opportunity to win weekly prizes, made possible by Sportsnet's brand partners. Weekly top two eligible high scorers can look forward to winning special rewards including Shark/Ninja Game Night Packs consisting of a sushi maker, vacuum, indoor grill and a cooler, or $250 Today's Shopping Choice gift cards, adding to the game-day experience and excitement on the ice. Throughout December, players can continue competing in multiple games to climb the leaderboard, culminating in the awarding of two grand prizes. The top scorer across all games at the end of the month will win a 2025 Hyundai Kona, while the second grand prize winner will be chosen via a random drawing at the end of the month and will receive a year's supply of coffee from Tim Hortons. All participating fans will automatically be entered into the drawing.

"Our collaboration with Aquimo and the launch of Sportsnet Slap Shot Showdown represents an innovative step forward in how we engage our audience and marketers," said Anthony Attard, Vice-president of Sales, Sportsnet. "By incorporating Aquimo's interactive gaming technology into our broadcasts, we're not only enhancing the fan experience, but also giving our partners a new and exciting platform to connect with fans in a meaningful and memorable way."

This partnership highlights the growing demand for interactive, audience-driven experiences in live sports broadcasting. For Aquimo, the partnership represents a significant step forward in its mission to revolutionize fan engagement on a global scale. As its first broadcast partnership in the Canadian market, this activation demonstrates the company's ability to tailor its platform to meet the needs of broadcasters and brands, while delivering a best-in-class experience for fans. For Sportsnet, it underscores the network's commitment to innovation and its leadership in delivering exceptional hockey coverage. Together, the two companies are setting a new benchmark for fan participation, creating a win-win for fans, broadcasters, and brand partners alike.

To play the Sportsnet Slap Shot Showdown visit rtvsn.live and to learn more about Aquimo visit aquimo.com.

ABOUT AQUIMO

Aquimo INC. (Aquimo) is a pioneering technology company that is revolutionizing fan engagement through its innovative, massive-multiplayer mobile gaming platform. Aquimo's patented technology allows millions of fans, both in-stadium and at home, to simultaneously play and compete in branded mobile games, creating a new form of engagement for viewers along with valuable data insights and new revenue streams for teams, venues, brand partners and broadcasters. Aquimo is live with more than 100 professional and NCAA D1 teams and events. These include several NFL teams, many NCAA colleges, NBA, NHL, MLS, WNBA, the Kentucky Derby and multiple NASCAR races. For more information, visit: https://aquimo.com .

