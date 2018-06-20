Aquio Powered by iHome Combines Hydration with Premium Sound into One Stylish Bottle

Designed in the USA, Aquio is manufactured with high-quality stainless steel that is BPA-free. Launching in four fashionable colors - midnight, seafoam, merlot and blush - it is the ideal hydration bottle for those that lead an active lifestyle and love taking their music with them on the go. Aquio's removable speaker is powerful, IP67-rated waterproof, sandproof, and features designer weather-resistant acoustic fabric.

"We designed Aquio to make a fashion statement, represent best-in-class hydration technology and have the added cool factor of a detachable iHome Bluetooth speaker," said Nisan Davydov, Aquio and iHome Marketing. "From the materials used, to how it feels in your hand, even its stylish look and impressive sound quality, everything about our Aquio hydration bottles exudes premium quality. Customers will love the modular design of the product, as it gives them the option to use the bottle and speaker separately or together in addition to changing the colors up."

Aquio features include:

Double-wall insulated stainless steel – BPA-free materials

Wide mouth twist-off lid for comfortable drinking, adding ice cubes and easy cleanability

Modular 5-watt (RMS) Bluetooth speaker powered by iHome, featuring digital echo cancellation and talk/end button for speakerphone, audio caller ID and designer acoustic fabric

IP67-rated waterproof and sandproof speaker design

Durable paracord carrying loop

16 liquid ounce capacity

Aquio's product line will be on display at CE Week in iHome's booth, taking place June 20-21, 2018 in New York City. All colors of Aquio bottles will be available for purchase at leading retailers across the USA and at aquiobottles.com starting early July for $69.99.

For more information about Aquio and its products, please visit aquiobottles.com or check them out on Instagram @aquiobottles.

About Aquio

Aquio is the newest brand from SDI Technologies Inc., parent company of iHome, Timex and eKids. Created in 2018, Aquio offers innovative, premium-quality hydration solutions for the active, fashionable consumer. Aquio's mission is to reduce the world's reliance on disposable plastic water bottles by making reusable bottles fun and fashionable. Aquio is committed to creating attractive, safe, BPA-free and environmentally-friendly bottles that maintain their content's temperature all day without introducing any unwanted chemicals or aftertastes. Featuring a tough powder-coated finish in designer colors, and having a great sounding modular Bluetooth speaker powered by iHome audio, Aquio products are durable and designed to make a statement. All Aquio bottles are backed by a limited 1 year warranty. Learn more about Aquio, our products and our mission to save the world from boring bottles at www.aquiobottles.com, or follow the Aquio lifestyle on Instagram using # hydrateyoursoul.

SOURCE iHome