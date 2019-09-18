AQUIS Disrupts The Conventional Shampoo & Conditioner Routine; Secures Funding To Shake Up The Hair Care Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AQUIS (aquis.com), the fast-growing hair care company with its clean, scientifically-backed products proven to restore hair's health announced the closing of a $5 million growth financing. The round was led by Springboard Growth Capital, an investment partnership that funds growth stage consumer companies led by women. It's worth noting that this is Springboard Growth Capital's first foray into the U.S. beauty industry where hair is the smallest yet fastest-growing category with a 25 percent increase in sales.*

This latest round brings AQUIS' total funding to $11 million.

"At AQUIS, we believe every day should be a good hair day," say AQUIS co-founders Britta Cox and Suveen Sahib. "We see women all over the globe struggling with their hair, masking brittle strands and lackluster shine with an army of products that merely mask damage without doing anything to improve hair's health. Our mission is to prove hair damage can be undone. We've done the research, studied the biology of hair and have uncovered the surprising truth—that excess water is the root of all hair damage (pun intended). When hair is wet it's at its weakest, most vulnerable state—with colored and chemically treated hair being even more compromised. So we've developed simple solutions and a time-saving, hair-saving routine that changes our washing and drying habits for the better. The result? Healthy, shiny, manageable hair in minimal time, with minimal effort."

Capital from this round will support AQUIS' continued growth and fuel new product innovations in the upcoming year.

"We are thrilled to partner with Aquis, which is reinventing hair care through technology that makes hair stronger and healthier. Building on their iconic towels and turbans, we believe that the Aquis Prime 4-step hair care system further puts the company in an ideal position to address the two-thirds of women who are dissatisfied with their hair's appearance and are looking for a new hair care regimen," commented Lori Wachs, Partner of Springboard Growth Capital, who will be joining Aquis' board of directors.

Says Suveen: "We are now building the next generation of patented green solutions that apply biomimicry to strengthen hair from within and provide a healthy base so women and men can express themselves through their hair without compromise."

ABOUT AQUIS

AQUIS is a Bay Area startup committed to helping restore hair from the inside out with a clean and innovative approach to hair care. Based on the insight that less water + faster drying = healthier hair, AQUIS products focus on protecting hair from water damage and making hair strong from within unlike cosmetic chemistry.

ABOUT SPRINGBOARD GROWTH CAPITAL

Springboard Growth Capital invests in growth stage women-led companies poised to lead the transformation of consumer products and services, building iconic brands to meet changing consumer demands. Portfolio includes The RealReal, ClassPass, and Hint Water. For more information on Springboard Growth Capital, please visit: https://www.springboardgc.com

