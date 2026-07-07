AQUIS Receives the Pepco "Most Innovative Project" Service Provider Award

ORLANDO, Fla., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AQUIS, a leading HVAC specialty contractor focused on air handling unit (AHU) Refurbishment, Optimization, and Monitoring, has been honored with Pepco's Most Innovative Project Award for a collaborative energy-efficiency project at the University of Maryland.

Dan McFadyen (L) and Michael Estes (R) of AQUIS receive the Pepco "Most Innovative Project" Service Provider Award The Pepco "Most Innovative Project" Service Provider Award

The award recognizes AQUIS's work optimizing the cooling coils of seven (7) air handling units serving Marie Mount Hall, a historic 113,000-square-foot academic building on the University of Maryland campus. Constructed in 1940, the facility is home to the University's Departments of Linguistics and Gender Studies.

As part of the project, AQUIS deployed SmartCoil ® , its AI-driven coil monitoring technology, on three (3) of the seven (7) AHUs. The SmartCoil system provided the performance data required for measurement and verification (M&V), enabling the University to document energy savings and qualify for utility incentive rebates through Pepco's Energy Savings for Business program.

"This recognition reflects the value of combining proven AHU optimization practices with continuous performance monitoring," said Mike Bodón, President and CEO of AQUIS. "We're proud to support the University of Maryland's sustainability goals while helping facilities uncover additional energy savings and utility incentive opportunities."

Each year, the Pepco Service Provider Awards recognize participating contractors that demonstrate exceptional performance in delivering energy efficiency projects. Award recipients are evaluated based on verified energy savings, project quality, customer satisfaction, and successful participation in utility incentive programs.

"The AQUIS team has been outstanding, and I especially have to give credit to the SmartCoil installation team," said Alex Schaub, Superintendent of HVAC at the University of Maryland.

"SmartCoil helped us identify rebate opportunities we weren't previously aware of, which became a catalyst for expanding our energy-efficiency efforts. Those rebates are allowing us to fund additional projects more quickly by generating returns from investments we've already made."

The project achieved a 12.1% reduction in energy consumption, equating to an annual per AHU savings of 47,800 kWh and a reduction of 35.3 metric tons of carbon emissions. The project demonstrates how targeted AHU optimization combined with continuous performance monitoring can help facilities improve efficiency, reduce operating costs, and unlock valuable utility incentives without the expense and disruption of equipment replacement.

About AQUIS

AQUIS is a national HVAC specialty solutions provider delivering patented refurbishment, optimization, and monitoring technologies for mechanical air handling units. Through innovative composite restoration systems, advanced coil optimization services, and SmartCoil AI-powered monitoring, AQUIS helps facilities extend equipment life, improve system performance, reduce energy consumption, and defer costly capital replacement projects.

Since 2005, AQUIS has refurbished and optimized thousands of air handling units for leading hospitals, universities, government agencies, and Fortune 500 organizations throughout North America.

For more information about AQUIS and how SmartCoil can help facilities identify energy-saving opportunities and support utility rebate qualification efforts, visit aquissolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Rob Jones

Director of Marketing, AQUIS

[email protected]

(888) 494-1191

SOURCE AQUIS