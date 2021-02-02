AQuity Earns Best in KLAS Award for 3rd Consecutive Year

CARY, N.C., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AQuity Solutions has been recognized by KLAS Research as the 2021 Best in KLAS Transcription Service. This marks the third consecutive year AQuity has been recognized as the top Transcription Service based on random surveys of active clients of competing vendors. KLAS rankings are considered the gold standard in the Health Information Management and Revenue Cycle Management industries for their accurate, honest, and impartial research analytics.

2021 Best In KLAS Transcription Service Award

"We've made significant investments over the years to ensure quality, security, and customer satisfaction," noted Regina Buchwald, VP of AQuity's Transcription Services division. "Especially during COVID, where many industry participants struggled, it is very rewarding to have 100% of our transcription clients affirm they would buy from us again. We see this as validation of our unwavering commitment to the discipline and our ongoing transcription business strategy."

"KLAS rankings are extremely important to our prospects, to our clients, and to us," added Michael Daughton, AQuity's Senior VP of Sales and Marketing. "We understand our clients are under constant pressure to reduce costs and increase value from every support function. Our ability to stay on top while growing the business during such a tumultuous year speaks volumes about our entire team and our commitment to service."

"Our ability to earn top scores from KLAS depends on our ability to provide stable, secure environments for our exceptional services," noted Marty Serro, AQuity's CIO and Security Officer. "AQuity has invested a great deal in our Infrastructure, security, and educational programs continually advancing our security and compliance posture. Those investments ensured complete business continuity through the COVID pandemic. Today's market expects comprehensive security and compliance with their services. That combination is what drives our success."

"We put a high priority on our performance across all business units," added Jason Kolinoski, AQuity's COO. "Having KLAS affirm 100% of both our Transcription and Coding Service clients would buy from us again is truly rewarding and shows the value of our flexible platform, industry-leading security, mature service processes, and global advantages. We are honored to be considered a trusted partner in our client's clinical documentation strategy, I would like to thank our wonderful clients and express gratitude to our dedicated employees for the honor of being recognized Best in KLAS."

About Aquity

AQuity Solutions delivers superior clinical and financial results to healthcare provider clients through outsourced services. Headquartered in Cary, NC, Aquity employs over 7,000 clinical documentation specialists throughout the U.S., India, Australia, Canada, and the U.K. for medical transcription, medical coding, virtual scribing, interim management, and medico-legal document preparation services. With over 45 years of experience, the company is recognized by KLAS and Black Book as a leading vendor in multiple disciplines. AQuity is privately held. https://aquitysolutions.com/

About KLAS Research

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more about KLAS at klasresearch.com

PRESS CONTACT

Dale Kivi

Senior Director of Communications

[email protected]

804.339.9017

Related Images

2021-best-in-klas-transcription.jpg

2021 Best In KLAS Transcription Service Award

2021 Best In KLAS Transcription Service Award

SOURCE AQuity Solutions