AQuity Solutions Earns Seventh Consecutive #1 Ranking in 2020 Black Book Survey on Virtual Scribes, Medical Transcription, and Document Capture

CARY, N.C., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AQuity Solutions, a leading provider of Virtual Scribing, Medical Transcription, and Outsourced Coding solutions, today announced it received top ranking by Black Book Market Research for its Virtual Scribes, Medical Transcription, and Document Capture offerings. Based on nationwide interviews with hospital and physician practice client facilities, Black Book ranks vendors on customer satisfaction and operational metrics.

AQuity Logo

With responses from 203 hospitals and 2,263 physician practices, AQuity was ranked first in the majority of the survey's 18 client satisfaction performance indicators, including:

Innovation and Optimization

Client Relationship and Cultural Fit

Deployment and Outsourcing Implementation

Scalability, Client Adaptability, and Flexible Pricing

This year's results mark the seventh year in a row AQuity has earned the top spot from Black Book for transcription services. This is the first year virtual scribes were evaluated in the study.

"Our Virtual Scribe business was the market pioneer for real-time Virtual Scribes in 2017 and continues to build momentum," noted Mark Gum, General Manager of AQuity's Virtual Scribing Service business. "We are aggressively hiring, training, and matching medical scribes with physicians to keep pace with market demand. Of particular note during COVID, our virtual deployment model securely and safely helps relieve physician burnout while delivering improved clinical and financial results."

"Earning our seventh consecutive Transcription Services top ranking from Black Book is very rewarding," added Regina Buchwald, AQuity's VP of Transcription Operations. "Staying on top for so long is a testament to our team and their ability to evolve with ever-changing market demands and competitive pressures."

"We are honored that our portfolio of solutions continues to earn the top spot from Black Book's market research," added Jason Kolinoski, COO for AQuity. "This honor during such unprecedented times speaks volumes to the strength and adaptability of our entire team. Even during COVID, we are seeing significant demand, in all our service lines, demonstrating the value and acceptance of our offerings. We are committed to addressing clinician burnout and serving as a trusted go-to partner for our customers."

About AQuity Solutions

AQuity Solutions delivers superior clinical and financial results to healthcare provider clients through outsourced services. Headquartered in Cary, NC, AQuity employs over 7,000 clinical documentation specialists throughout the U.S., India, Canada and Australia for medical transcription, medical coding, virtual scribing, and interim management services. With over 40 years of experience, the company is recognized as a leading vendor in multiple disciplines.

https://aquitysolutions.com

About Black Book™

Black Book Market Research LLC provides medical transcription clients, healthcare IT users, media, investors, analysts, quality-minded vendors, and prospective software and services buyers with comprehensive comparison data of the industry's top respected and competitively performing solutions vendors. The largest user opinion poll of its kind in healthcare IT, Black Book™ collects over 800,000 viewpoints on information technology and outsourced services vendor performance annually. Black Book is internationally recognized for over 16 years of customer satisfaction and loyalty polling, particularly in technology, services and outsourcing industries.

PRESS CONTACT

Dale Kivi

Senior Director of Communications

[email protected]

804.339.9017

Related Images

aquity-logo.png

AQuity Logo

AQuity Logo

SOURCE NEWSWIRE.COM LLC (RESELLER ACCOUNT)

Related Links

http://www.i-newswire.com

