Aquity Solutions Ranks # 1 in Virtual Scribes, Medical Transcription and Document Capture for Seventh Consecutive Year, Black Book Client Satisfaction Survey

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Book™, recognized for accurate, impartial customer satisfaction surveys in the multiple healthcare services and software industries, conducted a sweeping crowdsourced user poll to determine the highest-ranked medical transcription software systems and outsourced virtual scribe services.

In total, 203 hospitals and 2,263 physician practices responded to the Black Book polls measuring how providers are dealing with future-proofing their technology, decreasing staffing costs, and resource shortages with state-of-the-art transcription software and outsourced solutions.

"Medical transcription has become a critical part of the clinical documentation process as vendors are tested with the challenges of supporting clients as they go through healthcare reform, COVID responses, and the move toward value-based reimbursement," said Doug Brown, Managing Partner of Black Book.

Based on the aggregate client experience and customer satisfaction scores on 18 key performance indicators, Aquity ranked first across all 2020 surveyed subsets including:

Transcription Technology Software, Hospitals and Inpatient Facility Practitioners;



Transcription Technology Software, Physicians and Ambulatory Care;



Virtual/Outsourced Transcription Services, Hospitals and Inpatient Facilities, Practitioners, and



Virtual/Outsourced Transcription Services, Physicians and Ambulatory Care

"Aquity is recognized repeatedly for the success the company has built on a winning combination of unparalleled customer service, innovative applications of technology, reliability and transparent billing processes by seamlessly integrating EHR and documentation workflow," said Brown.

About Black Book™

Black Book Market Research LLC provides medical transcription clients, healthcare IT users, media, investors, analysts, quality-minded vendors, and prospective software and services buyers with comprehensive comparison data of the industry's top respected and competitively performing solutions vendors. The largest user opinion poll of its kind in healthcare IT, Black Book™ collects over 800,000 viewpoints on information technology and outsourced services vendor performance annually. Black Book is internationally recognized for over 16 years of customer satisfaction and loyalty polling, particularly in technology, services and outsourcing industries.

Black Book™ founders, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in this survey including Aquity Solutions, and Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results.

Follow Black Book on Twitter @blackbookpolls.

For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and ranking data, see http://blackbookmarketresearch.com.

