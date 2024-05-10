Aquonderful enables households to upgrade their toilet experience

NINGBO, China, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquonderful is a company specializing in smart toilet seats. Our company slogan is: For every home, upgraded comfort. We are committed to integrating our technology into products and bringing it to every household, allowing thousands of families to experience the "convenience of technology". The Aquonderful brand is a combination of Aqua and wonderful, with Aqua meaning related to water and wonderful meaning excellent and wonderful, symbolizing the idea of using water to bring people a better life.

Imagine waking up on a cold winter morning and feeling very uncomfortable when using the toilet because the toilet seat is very cold, toilet paper doesn't wipe properly, causing a lot of waste and discomfort. This is the reason behind the design of the Aquonderful 302c. Inspired one morning, the founder and his team poured their hearts into research and development for over five years, finally launching the smart toilet seat into the market. After five years of refinement, our product is now very mature, integrating ergonomics and design aesthetics into the product, aiming to provide an experience for every household.

The Aquonderful 302c is the most functional and the best-selling product of Aquonderful. It has helped thousands of families solve certain toilet problems. Aquonderful's features are specifically developed for the toileting issues of consumers, with many user-friendly designs, such as: one-key automatic flushing for the convenience of elderly users with the smart toilet seat. The remote control is designed for the elderly and people with mobility issues. The night light is designed to allow users to see if the toilet seat is open even at night, and so on. We observe users' habits to change the functions of our products, striving to provide users with the perfect experience.

SOURCE Aquonderful