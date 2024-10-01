AQUSENSE INC. INTRODUCES REVOLUTIONARY AI-POWERED WI-FI SENSING TECHNOLOGY

Wi-Fi Alliance co-founder Sarosh Vesuna joins as Senior Advisor to guide alignment with emerging Wi-Fi Sensing Standard (802.11bf)

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Aqusense Inc., a leading innovator in Wi-Fi sensing technology, is pleased to announce the launch of its revolutionary AI-powered Wi-Fi Sensing solution that transforms existing Wi-Fi networks into powerful motion detection and environmental awareness systems.

Aqusense's unique Wi-Fi sensing solution detects and analyzes subtle variations in radio frequency signals caused by human and object movements. Our patented Wi-Fi sensor, combined with advanced AI algorithms, enables Human Presence Detection (HPD over Wi-Fi™), Human Motion Sensing (HMS over Wi-Fi™), and Wi-Fi Environmental Awareness (WEA™), creating a highly scalable solution.

"Wi-Fi has long been a powerful tool for connecting people and devices. Now, it is evolving to sense the world around it," said Tom Mathai, CEO of Aqusense. "Our solution redefines the role of Wi-Fi, transforming everyday networks into intelligent systems that can monitor, secure, and automate environments. Backed by our foundational patents, our solution is pioneering and scalable, enabling innovative use cases. Aqusense is poised to make a profound impact in Wi-Fi sensing by unlocking unprecedented efficiencies and innovations."

Pioneering the Future of Wi-Fi with 802.11bf

As Wi-Fi continues to evolve, so do the standards that guide it. Aqusense's technology is designed to align with the forthcoming Wi-Fi sensing standard ( IEEE 802.11bf ), which will shape how Wi-Fi can be used for environmental sensing globally.

Sarosh Vesuna, one of the six founders of the Wi-Fi Alliance and a co-author of the 802.11 standard, has joined Aqusense as a Senior Advisor. Vesuna will help the company align its technology with 802.11bf, ensuring that Aqusense stays at the forefront of Wi-Fi's next phase of evolution. "802.11bf is going to fundamentally change how Wi-Fi interacts with its surroundings," Vesuna stated. "Aqusense is leading this charge with its intelligent sensing technology. Today, as we celebrate 25 years of Wi-Fi, this technology has evolved and Wi-Fi sensing will be foundational for intelligent AI-based environments, offering new possibilities in healthcare, education, security, and automation."

Read more on Wi-Fi's history in a recent Wi-Fi Alliance article .

Aqusense's solutions are set to impact various industries, from healthcare and security to retail and manufacturing. By leveraging existing Wi-Fi networks for applications such as intrusion detection, elder care, and smart automation, Aqusense is enabling companies to maximize the utility of their Wi-Fi infrastructure for both security and operational efficiency.

About Aqusense Inc.

Aqusense is a leading Wi-Fi sensor technology that utilizes AI to passively sense, acquire and deliver actionable data. Aqusense's foundational patents and methods had been cited over 270 times by Fortune 100 companies including Google and Samsung. Led by a highly experienced and qualified team, our proven technology unlocks advanced motion intelligence in any IoT product to identify presence and human physiology in real-world environments

SOURCE Aqusense Inc.