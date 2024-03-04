TEL AVIV, Israel, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AR 51, a trailblazer in augmented reality and motion capture innovation, will showcase its real-time markerless motion capture (mocap) technology and 3D live streaming solution at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco on March 20-22, 2024. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand how AR 51's groundbreaking, robust technology is poised to transform the landscape of motion capture in computer graphics (CG), virtual effects (VFX), virtual production, and beyond at booth S1733.

AR 51 to Demonstrate at GDC 2024 its Real-Time Markerless Motion Capture System Combining Unparalleled Scalability, Precision, and High-Frame Rate Capture

The easy-to-use mocap solution enables remarkably fast set-up times, calibration, and near-instant recalibration, supporting better than ever before live streaming, motion analysis of sporting events, and actual motion capture for the gaming industry. The solution offers a suite of advantages designed to empower developers and creators to push the boundaries of creativity and realism, including:

Unprecedented Scalability: Powered to incorporate unlimited numbers of cameras and people, AR51's system seamlessly scales to meet the demands of any production, including multiple actors, big stages, and events without harming precision. Setting a new standard for markerless mocap, the system ensures precise motion tracking with global positioning (no drift), capturing movements with exceptional accuracy and fidelity.

Real-time Tracking: At 120 frames-per-second with an extraordinary 9 millisecond latency, AR 51 is the fastest markerless motion capture solution in the market. With real-time tracking and processing capabilities, AR 51's technology accelerates the motion capture pipeline, reducing production time and enabling rapid iteration.

Props and Object Tracking: AR 51's system is the only markerless motion capture solution available to integrate props and object tracking, allowing developers to easily incorporate interactive elements. The system enables object tracking and full body tracking in parallel (hybridization).

AR 51's API allows full integration with Unreal and Unity, making it perfect for real-time Visual Effects, free-roaming multiplayer VR training and gaming, and Virtual Production. Smoothly integrated into existing production pipelines, AR 51 offers compatibility and flexibility for developers and studios across the industry.

Generative AI-Based Improved Skeletal Tracking: AR 51 to leverage generative AI to deliver lifelike animations and performances that surpass traditional motion capture methods. Set to deliver lifelike animations faster than ever before, the enhanced system, capable of near real-time post-processing, identifies discrete skeletal landmarks, allowing for highly detailed and rapid animation sequences. This improvement will provide users with unprecedented control and flexibility, ensuring that lifelike animations are more accessible and efficient to produce.

AR 51 is proud to demonstrate the capabilities of its markerless motion capture technology at GDC 2024, offering attendees an immersive glimpse into the future of motion capture in gaming and interactive entertainment. Applications include virtual reality (VR) content creation, 3D live streaming, VFX, virtual production, location-based VR (LBVR) training, and much more.

Visitors to the AR 51 booth #S1733 will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations and discussions with AR 51's team of experts.

For more information about AR 51 and its innovative motion capture solutions, please visit www.ar-51.com .

About AR 51:

AR 51 is your partner for parametric capturing and immersive AR experiences. From real-time markerless performance capture to live 3D streaming of sports and entertainment for augmented reality, AR 51 develops innovative AR products that are driving next-generation digital entertainment and the future of content consumption. AR 51 products use cutting-edge technologies to push the limits of content experiences by simultaneously empowering creators and engaging viewers like never before.

