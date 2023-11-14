AR Gaming Market to grow by USD 24.12 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is concentrated due to the presence of prominent companies like Augmented Pixels Inc., Blippar Ltd. and Hofli Ltd., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AR gaming market is estimated to grow by USD 24.12 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.11%. The AR gaming market is concentrated owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer AR gaming market are Augmented Pixels Inc., Blippar Ltd., Hofli Ltd., HP Inc., Milkroom Studios GmbH, Niantic Inc., OliveX Holdings Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Rovio Entertainment Corp., Total Immersion Inc., and Netmarble Corp.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global AR Gaming Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global AR Gaming Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

  • Augmented Pixels Inc. - The company offers an AR game called WarBot, which is a shooting game made for kids and adults.
  • Blippar Ltd. - The company offers AR games such as The Music Walk of Fame, Stranger Things Netflix, M and MS, Corona, 14 Hands, and Skittles.
  • Hofli Ltd. - The company offers an AR game called Cosmic Frontline AR game which includes spaceship battles between participants.
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. 

  • North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Developers, consumers, and manufacturers want to develop and use smart technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and various advanced technologies such as augmented reality, mixed reality (MR), and virtual reality. AR is the category leader, among the largest and fastest-growing technologies. In addition, the Fund had planned to make a capital investment by pooling equity investments in leading XR businesses Qualcomm Ventures and Qualcomm Technologies Inc., with a view to funding the development ecosystem of experiences for emerging technologies such as health and wellness, gaming, media, entertainment, education, or entrepreneurship. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

  • Impactful driver- Increasing investments in AR technology
  • Key Trend - Rising adoption of AR games
  • Major Challenges - High cost associated with AR gaming applications

 Market Segmentation

  • By Type, the market is classified into mobile devices, HMDS, and smart glasses. The mobile devices segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This segment has been growing because of the significant convenience and reliability that these devices offer when they are used for gaming. These instruments are so small that you can play them on your own. They're also transportable so that consumers can have them at their disposal. Companies are increasingly obliged to incorporate Augmented Reality into their favorite games as innovation in technology advances and demand for Internet of Things applications increases. The convenience offered by mobile devices in the play of games is therefore increasing demand, given the development of technological innovations in gaming technology and a growing online population. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

AR Gaming Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.11%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

29.67

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by  Component

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

