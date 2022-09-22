A&R Group Announces Securing Over $100 Million For Regional Alabama Developments

GULF SHORES, Ala., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A&R Group, located in Gulf Shores, Alabama, is proud to announce that it has reached a high-water mark in its 25-years of operations. During the second quarter of 2022, A&R sought to secure $150 million in capital, and as of the end of August 2022, A&R closed on over $50 million in invested equity capital and over $60 million in refinanced senior loans.

As a premier lodging industry organization, A&R is comprised of vertically integrated and turn-key entities for the development, design, construction and operations of high-value hotel assets. A&R enjoys well-developed, affiliation relationships with globally recognized U.S.-based national hotel brands (i.e., Marriott, IHG, Hilton, Wyndham) and boasts a rich history of successes in hotel development, repositioning, construction, management, and sound returns on investments.

With 23-assets in its existing portfolio, 5-properties under construction and an additional 12-developments in its near-term pipeline, A&R is poised to lean into the "inflation-rich" and rising interest rate environment to use its cash resources to develop and acquire several drive-to leisure, limited-service hotels.

According to Mr. Ken Patel, A&R's Chairman and CEO, "through the experience of a team of veteran A&R real estate professionals and advisors, we can source, analyze and execute on a large universe of investment opportunities." These investment opportunities have historically ranged from a core competency of value creation by taking raw land, and providing a path forward through entitlement, development and construction, as well as value-add and opportunistic investment strategies by seeking out appropriate acquisitions. Patel continues, "by relying on A&R's speed, diligence, creative structure and nimble resource deployment, we can capitalize on distressed or opportunistic situations in the leisure hospitality market, as well as other industry product types, along the coastline from Mississippi to Florida to the South Atlantic."

A&R has secured capital to execute on a multi-prong strategy with nearly $150 million in capital to consolidate A&R's existing portfolio while also creating a holding company to consolidate the A&R pipeline of development assets. The ultimate goal is to drive liquidity, diversify the portfolio holdings for A&R's investors, mitigate risk due to uncertainties in the world-wide marketplace, be positioned to capitalize on the A&R investment pipeline and ultimately get a rise in portfolio values due to the sheer size of the consolidated portfolio.

A&R is a Private Equity Real Estate organization that is fully backed by well-known financial institutions and accredited investors. The company is laser focused on a strategic path to delivering a billion-dollar portfolio of first class, select service hotels in the next five years. Equipped with expertise and competent team members, A&R is poised as a one-stop, full-service shop for all stages of hotel ownership including deal sourcing and conception, vetted acquisitions, quality construction, design and factory direct procurement, competitive property management and appropriate asset appreciation. For more information, please visit our website at www.anrgroup.com.

